Hollywood stars, Wallace and Gromit creators & Greenpeace

Thursday, January 16: Oscar-winners Dame Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman, along with Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey and Stranger Things’ David Harbour have teamed up with Greenpeace in a just-released animation about the plight of the world’s oceans.

Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations worked with Greenpeace UK to create the short film, Turtle Journey, which tells the story of a turtle family trying to get home in an ocean facing threats from climate change, plastic pollution, oil drilling, and destructive fishing.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman voices the mother of the turtle family. She hopes the film inspires people everywhere to take action to protect the world’s oceans.

"Home is the most important thing we have. A safe space for us and our family to live. But we’re taking that away from turtles, whales, penguins and so many other incredible animals," she says.

"Most of us instinctively love the oceans and care about the amazing marine life that lives there, but far fewer people know how much pressure they are under. If we don’t act now we risk causing irreversible harm to our oceans and losing species for good."

The film uses Aardman Animations’ distinctive blend of dry humour and painstakingly crafted stop-motion animation, made famous by Wallace and Gromit.

Greenpeace New Zealand ocean’s campaigner, Jessica Desmond, says the animation is a powerful way to deliver a universal message.

"We urgently need a Global Ocean Treaty put in place to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s oceans, which is the target scientists say is the minimum our marine life needs to recover," she says.

"It would probably surprise many Kiwis to hear that New Zealand is not a leader when it comes to ocean protection, and is currently advocating for business as usual in international meetings.

"Our Government must step up to the plate and push for a Global Ocean Treaty. We all want to do everything we can to protect our beautiful home and the creatures we share it with."





