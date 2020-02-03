Compelling portfolio reveals the Maasai People

Auckland’s cultural arena includes at least one show that’s likely to grab some attention this summer – a striking collection of monochrome prints of the Maasai people by award-winning photographer Ilan Wittenberg, on show at Malcolm Smith Gallery, UXBRIDGE Arts.

From Here to Africa is a collection of captivating portraits of the Maasai people from Tanzania. I found myself deeply inspired upon meeting the Maasai tribe and realised the opportunity to document their unique culture which is being eroded by Western influence and modern technology. On a personal level, this reminds me of the true value of photography: preserving memories in order to relive special stories and pass them on to others. Through this series of carefully composed photographs, the Maasai people can share their rich culture with the world.

The collection is presented in a film-noir monochrome, capturing these portraits in a classically timeless style; lending a unifying appearance that emulates analogue lithographic techniques. I wanted viewers to focus on the humanity aspect of each portrait: expressions and body language, shapes and forms. I eliminated distracting colours to ensure that viewers focus on the people within the photos, and make emotional connections with these individuals.

I aim to depict the Maasai culture in an authentic and honest way, using a clear narrative style which shows people the significance of their culture, as well as their individual personalities. My goal is to provoke your imagination regarding the traditions of the Maasai people and the stories behind their portraits. In sharing this portfolio, I encourage viewers to show tolerance: to accept all people and to recognise the value of cultural diversity. We would all experience an enhanced sense of community if we took the time to appreciate interactions which allow us to discover the world beyond our familiar boundaries.

‘From here to Africa’ was also selected as a featured exhibition at the 2020 Head On photo festival in Sydney.

The show will run from February 28 to April 24 at UXBRIDGE Arts and Culture, Howick.

Opening Event: Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm with keynote speaker Sir Bob Harvey. Click here to RSVP: www.HereToAfrica.com

Artist Talk: Saturday, March 7 at 11 am.

Malcolm Smith Gallery

UXBRIDGE Arts and Culture,

35 Uxbridge Rd, Howick

FRI – MON 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

TUE – THU 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Admission is Free

About the photographer:

In 2014 Ilan Wittenberg first exhibition was held at Auckland’s scenic waterfront. Titled Black, White & Colour, the exhibition featured portraiture, landscape and fine art.

During 2015, Wittenberg documented the people in the Old City of Jerusalem. Faces of Jerusalem was exhibited at Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery and was featured in f11 Magazine as well as in Art New Zealand magazine and D-Photo Magazine. Ilan then became a Fellow of the Photographic Society of New Zealand and the NZIPP. In 2016 Ilan won the title: Travel Photographer of the Year award.

The Bare Truth portfolio was exhibited at the 2016 Head On Photo Festival in Sydney as well as the Signature Programme of the 2016 Auckland Festival of Photography. Wittenberg won the Highest Scoring Print award at the 2016 Iris Awards which was also published in PhotoWorld.

Ilan won the Portrait category and the Grand Prize at the 2018 Sony Alpha awards. His winning photo was featured on the cover of D-Photo magazine together with a feature story: Faces of Morocco. Ilan is also a judge in competitions run by D-Photo Magazine, the Photographic Society of NZ and the NZ Institute of Professional Photography. He is NZIPP 2015, 2016 & 2018 Auckland Photographer of the year





© Scoop Media

