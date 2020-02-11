Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Entries Are Selling Out For We Run The Night In Mount Maunganui This Weekend

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 1:10 pm
Over 1400 runners and walkers will be taking on Barrett Homes - We Run the Night in Mount Maunganui this Saturday, 15th February 2020.

Established in 2017, the range of distances are family-friendly and include a run or walk 21km half marathon, 14km, 7km and a 2.5km kids dash. The event welcomes prams and strollers too.

We Run the Night is returning to its original course, starting and finishing at Mt Drury on the Mount Main Beach. The events kick off with the kids dash starting at 6:45 pm and prize-giving commencing at 11 pm.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to get friends and family together, dress up and get active. It is an event for everyone with male and female age groups up to 60+.

Tauranga based Heart and Sole running group are taking on a range of the distances.

Miranda Clark said she started the running group two and a half years ago to inspire women to get active.

“Using myself as an example, we coach ‘learn to run’ programmes every 13 weeks, have a twice-weekly run club for established runners, and we hold an entry level 2.5km, 5km or 7.5km run event every three months for our ladies to learn what it’s like to be part of a running event. All of these programmes and events help to grow their confidence and increase their health and fitness. It is life changing for so many of them.”

Clark has been an on and off runner most of her life and competed in the Half Ironman in 2011. She was inspired to create Heart and Sole to help the community.

“After stepping down as the Event Creator/Director of the Generation Home Women’s Tri after five years, I had a large gap in my heart that I needed to fill.”

“When I had my daughter seven years ago I stopped a lot of fitness and only got back into it two and a half years ago – where I learnt to run 5km and took hold of my health and fitness again.”

Clark said 35-40 people from Heart and Sole had entered We Run the Night across the distances.

Event Director Tim Farmer said the event is a great way to encourage people to get out and socialise while reaching their fitness goals.

The pre-event atmosphere will include live music, naming rights partner Barrett Homes on-site with kids face painting and more.

The major spot prize at We Run the Night this year is two Winter Forest Festival entries and two nights accommodation in Rotorua. This will be drawn at the end of prizegiving.

Entries are still available and can be purchased online until 12 pm Saturday unless sold out prior. The event is currently at 95 percent capacity.

