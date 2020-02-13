Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stars Of Golf, Cricket And Rugby To Shine At Free Queenstown Community Event

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Open

A star-studded team featuring legends of golf, rugby and cricket will line up against some of Queenstown’s best cricketers as a curtain raiser for this year’s 101st New Zealand Open.

The free community event kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday February 23 at the Millbrook Cricket Ground near Arrowtown, with families and sports lovers encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the atmosphere.

Held for the second year running and sponsored by Rebel Sport, sports ambassadors in Queenstown for the 101st New Zealand Open who will swap golf clubs for cricket bat or ball include Beauden Barrett, Israel Dagg, Stephen Fleming, Jeff Wilson, Chris Harris, Matt Guyatt and Peter O’Malley.

International cricket umpire and former New Zealand cricketer Chris Gaffeney is also picking up the bat again for the celebrity hit-out.

For the first time a handful of young up and coming Wakatipu High School cricketers get to play their heroes in the Queenstown All Stars team.

They include former All Black Justin Marshall’s cricketer son Lachlan and students Seth Mawhinney, Angus Herron, Gabe White and Jordan Gibbons, alongside six other players from the local T20 league.

Sir Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, and injured local golfer Ben Campbell will be coaches and non-playing captains, while the formidable brothers’ duo Glenn (cricket) and Greg (golf) Turner will umpire.

The match will be a T10 format with10 overs a side and is expected to last about two hours, come rain or shine. It will be MC’d by local sports personality and radio presenter Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson.

Rebel Sport will help keep it fun with activations and giveaways on the day.

The 101st New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, will be held at Millbrook Resort and The Hills from 27 February to 1 March 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Open on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 