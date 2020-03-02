Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sam Eaves Hits A Hole-In-One At The 101st New Zealand Open And Wins A Car For Charity

Monday, 2 March 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Hyundai

Australian golfer Sam Eaves has nailed the ultimate hole in one at the 13th hole of the New Zealand Open, thereby winning an all-electric zero-emission Hyundai Kona Electric, worth $78,000, for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Hyundai New Zealand’s Drive For Good is a world-first initiative, giving players at the New Zealand Golf Open the chance to play for charity. The public were encouraged to head online and vote for the charity they deemed most deserving of winning a Kona Electric, charities included Barnardos NZ, the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and Sustainable Coastlines. At the end of the tournament the charity with the most votes was the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Thousands of Kiwis voted over the last two weeks with the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, receiving 50% of the votes, followed by Barnados with 26% and Sustainable Coastlines 24%.

Whilst the Mental Health Foundation will drive away with a Kona EV, Barnados and Sustainable Coastlines, will also receive a donation to support the amazing work they do.

Mental Health Foundation Chief Executive, Shaun Robinson says, “Myself and the entire team at the Mental Health Foundation can't thank every single person who voted for us enough. We are overjoyed that Sam hit a hole in one and we have won this amazing vehicle! The Foundation will use the Kona Electric to help deliver resources, tools and training to communities across Aotearoa and support everyone to enjoy good mental health and wellbeing.

We know that people are growing more concerned and anxious due to environmental factors so being able to do our work in an environmentally responsible way means a lot to us. Thank you again to Hyundai New Zealand, NZ Open, Sam Eaves and all our supporters who have voted over the past week."

Sam Eaves says “It was an incredible feeling getting a hole in one, I couldn’t believe it! It was made more special by the fact that a New Zealand charity benefits from my result. I am so thrilled that the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand will be able to drive away in a brand-new Hyundai Kona Electric! It’s a great feeling knowing that this generous prize will make such a difference for the Mental Health Foundation.”

General Manager, Andy Sinclair from Hyundai New Zealand says “Each year we really enjoy giving such worthy charities the opportunity to be involved with Drive For Good and it’s even better that this year a hole in one has been struck on the 13th and a Hyundai Kona EV has been won! The team are buzzing about it.”

“The Drive For Good initiative is unique to New Zealand as there’s nowhere else in the world where you can play for a charity to win a car at a Golf Open. We take pride in knowing that the competition enables us to support the Kiwi charities that play important roles in our society and we are over the moon that the stars aligned with both the skill of Sam Eaves and the popularity of the Mental Health Foundation of NZ.”

For more information on Drive For Good visit www.hyundai.co.nz/driveforgood.

 

