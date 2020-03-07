Game Of Throws

Shot put titan Lisa Adams set two world F37 records with an electrifying display to provide the highlight of an action-packed morning session on day two of the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track & Field Championships in Christchurch

Adams emerged on the global shot scene when bettering the world record at this meeting 12 months ago and later last year snared the world title in Dubai with a world record to cement her standing as the planet’s leading women’s F37 shot exponent.

Earlier in the week, the Waikato Bay of Plenty athlete equalled her world record of 14.80m in Brisbane and went one centimetre beyond that mark in round three on a day of lighter winds but, nonetheless, still blustery conditions at Ngā Puna Wai.

However, that was the not the end of Adams’ efforts as she powered the metal ball out to 15.28m in round five to take the world record into a new realm.

It was an outstanding demonstration of her gifts and the 29-year-old, who is coached by her sister and two-time Olympic champion Dame Valerie Adams, said everything clicked for that world record throw: “I was just hoping to throw well, so was really rapt to throw that out there. I wasn’t aiming to throw a PB or break records or anything like that, but I knew I was in good shape.

“We attacked this like we would any other competition. The (15.28m) was good but there are always things to work on for each throw. I was happy to know what I was and wasn’t doing well while throwing, and even though I wasn’t able to correct (the mistakes) we were happy with that one particular throw.”

Youth Olympic champion Connor Bell put on a demonstration to take the men’s U20 discus title by four times bettering his New Zealand junior discus (1.75kg) record and climbing to number one on the 2020 world rankings with a stunning best effort of 67.40m in round six.

The 18-year-old Aucklander put together a magnificent series of throws surpassing his previous New Zealand junior record of 63.90m with a first round effort of 65.41m before going out to 65.92m in round two.

Bell then finished with a flourish, firing the junior size implement of 1.75kg out to 66.01m in round five before his dazzling 67.40m finale. As a measure of the quality of the throw, it was only a little over two-and-a-half metres down on the World U20 record of 70.13m set by Mykyta Nesterenko of Ukraine in 2008.

“The wind came from in front and on the right with a bit of a crosswind and while not perfect, the conditions were pretty decent,” explains Bell.

“The last throw was a little flatter than the others and travelled a little further which was really cool. It was a huge PB and world leading mark and it was also one of the best performances of all-time, so I’m really stoked.”

The teenager has been in outstanding shape this year setting a PB of 63.25m with the senior 2kg implement to climb to number three on the all-time New Zealand lists.

“My form is due to lots of things; greater experience, maturity, strength and speed,” he says. “I have also thrown 2kg more often this season, so when I pick the junior disc is feels a lot lighter and easier to move around.”

In-form Tori Peeters defied challenging conditions to secure her fifth national title with a rock solid sixth-round throw of 57.79m. The 25-year-old Waikato Bay of Plenty athlete set a huge new national record of 62.04m in Sydney last month – within two metres of the Olympic entry standard – and she was pleased with her efforts today.

“It was blustery, so I found it difficult on the runway and it also changed the position of the javelin in the air,” explains Peeters, who is coached by Hamilton-based Debbie Strange “A few times I hit the javelin nicely when all of a sudden it hit a pocket, which changed the flight of the javelin. But it was difficult for everyone and you can only control what you can control.

“I’m really happy, I’ve had a big couple of months over in Aussie and the consecutive competitions have taken a toll on the body. So to get a good one under my belt here gives me reassurance I am capable of those big distances.”

Peeters has recently spent a two-week stint living and training with Australia’s world javelin champion Kelsey-Lee Roberts and believes the experience was critical.

“Being around a world champion I learned some really valuable lessons,” she adds. “It has changed a lot about my mindset around training and being an athlete.”

Ashley Pryke of Canada earned second with 49.81m with the minor medals in the New Zealand championship taken by 2019 champion Stephanie Wrathall (49.78m) of Auckland and teenager Jessica Senior (Southland) 44.32m.

Two-time Olympic medallist Nick Willis coasted through heat one of the senior men’s 1500m into Sunday’s final with the minimum of fuss. Sat in mid-pack at the bell the 36-year-old entered the home straight in sixth before gently accelerating away from the field to clinch top spot in 4:01.99 – a time more than 30 seconds slower than his New Zealand record for the distance. Among those who also earned safe passage into the final were second-placed Ben Moynihan (Auckland) in 4:02.33 followed by teenager Max Karamanolis (Wellington), who was 0.05 further back.

The big names in heat two also had no cause for alarm as 2018 World indoor 3000m finalist Julian Oakley (Waikto BOP) clinched victory in 4:00.28 from the 2017 senior men’s 1500m champion Eric Speakman (Hawkes Bay Gisborne) in 4:00.85.

Zoe Hobbs remains on track to complete the senior women’s sprint double after winning her heat of the 200m in 23.94 (-0.5m/s). Last night Hobbs blasted to victory in the 100m but knows a win over the half-lap distance will be no easy task as heat two winner Rosie Elliott (Otago) headed the qualifiers for Sunday’s final at with a time of 23.83 (+0.2m/s).

New Zealand senior men’s 100m champion Edward Osei-Nketia advanced to Sunday’s final of the 200m but had to settle for second in a time of 21.65 – 0.05 shy of heat one winner Hamish Gill (Auckland). The fastest qualifier was 100m bronze medallist Tiaan Whelpton as the long-striding Cantabrian took out heat two in 21.54 – 0.11 clear of his fellow teenager Cody Wilson (Wellington).

Fiona Morrison claimed her seventh national senior women’s 100m hurdles title with a dominant display to stop the clock in a season’s best time of 13.62. Amy Robertson of Auckland in 14.07 collected the silver with Celine Pearn (Auckland) in bronze with 14.37.

Josh Hawkins’ five-year reign as national men’s senior 110m hurdles was brought to an end as James Sandilands (Canterbury) caused a surprise to claim gold in 15.23. Hawkins (Auckland) had to settle for fourth on this occasion in 15.73 as Auckland’s Matt Aucamp (15.62) and Canterbury’s Jared Neighbours (15.66) took out the minor medals.

A New Zealand U17 F37 shot record was also posted as 14-year-old Sionann Murphy added 30cm to her mark with a best effort of 9.09m.

© Scoop Media

