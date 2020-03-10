Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parkin Drawing Prize Entries Open And Winning Prize Increases To $25,000.

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Parkin Drawing Prize

Entries for the 2020 Parkin Drawing Prize are now invited. For the first time since it was launched in 2012, the prestigious national prize will be increased from $20,000 to $25,000.

Arts patron, businessman and philanthropist Chris Parkin, founded the prize eight years ago and says the competition has become an annual feature in the New Zealand Art calendar.

“I made the decision to increase the prize money this year to keep in line with inflation and other art prizes. The Parkin has grown in popularity over the years and is an important competition for New Zealand artists who put a lot of hard work and time producing their works; it’s only natural to provide an added incentive.”

From approximately 500 entries, a portfolio of around 80 works is chosen by a judging panel for the annual exhibition. In addition to the premier prize of $25,000, another 10 highly commended prizes of $500.00 are awarded.

“Over the years the whole boundary of what we would term drawing is much wider and that’s what makes this award so unique. Every year I see innovation and difference, and every year there's something new. I’m excited to see what we have in store for 2020,” said Chris Parkin.

Previous recipients of the award include Monique Jansen (2013) with AO Folded Moire Drawing ; Douglas Stichbury (2014) with Observer, Gabrielle Amodeo (2015) with The Floor We Walk On, Hannah Beehre’s Catastrophe (2016), Kirsty Lillico’s carpet installation State Block (2017),Jacqui Colley for Long Echo (2018) and Michael Dell’s Every Valley last year.

“The winner of the 2020 Parkin Prize is …..” These words will ring out in a couple of months at the Academy with all poised with bated breath. Chris Parkin has graced the city once again with his brilliant prize showcasing drawing. Some selections may be controversial, some may investigate form and line and others may be just good fun. All will be splendid.

It has become a lynchpin in New Zealand’s artistic history and it is an honour for the Academy to be once again hosting the Parkin Drawing Prize,” said Greg Chaston, President New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts.

Finalists will be pre-selected by the Judging Panel in June.

Entry forms and further information are available on www.parkinprize.nz. Entries close at 4pm on Wednesday 3 June 2020 and the winner will be announced on Monday 3 August 2020 to coincide with a public exhibition showcasing all finalists’ works to be held at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

