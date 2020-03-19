New Zealand’s Otago Rally Round Of The APRC Postponed

The season’s second round of the 2020 FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), New Zealand’s Otago Rally (3-5 April) has been postponed due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and increasing restrictions.

The organisers have been tracking the escalation of COVID-19 and rapid changes in the last three days. Worldwide growing constraints around travel and way-of-life has pre-empted an early decision to postpone.

It is unknown whether an alternative date later in 2020 is feasible. If this proves not to be the case, then the event will definitely be held in 2021.

With the series third round still scheduled for 8-10 May (New Zealand’s International Rally of Whangarei), the nine round calendar will be altered to accommodate any changes.

