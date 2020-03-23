International Rally Of Whangarei Forced To Postpone 2020 Event

The scheduled 8-10 May running of the International Rally of Whangarei, the third round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) has been forced to postpone.

A statement on Thursday 19 March by MotorSport New Zealand to suspend the necessary permit to run the event has forced the postponement. The event falls inside the two-month period of suspended activity – due to the COVID-19 situation.

“We are naturally disappointed to be caught-up in this ever-changing situation. As much as people are attempting to go about their lives the current reality today is, we cannot run on our allocated date,” said International Rally of Whangarei organising committee chairman Mr Willard Martin.

“While we still have the backing and support of the local Council and infrastructure to proceed, we must be certain it can be run before committing a new date to the calendar.”

An update will be announced on Thursday 23 April following a meeting of the event organisers.

© Scoop Media

