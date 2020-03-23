Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Indian Ink Theatre Company Cancels Krishnan's Dairy Tour In May

Monday, 23 March 2020, 11:12 am
Press Release: Indian Ink

Sadly, we’ve had to close the Dairy’s doors.

Rest assured that the Krishnans will still be keeping the pies warm for later, but in light of the recent announcements around mass gatherings, and the ever-changing landscape, we feel the only option is to cancel our May regional tour. Tickets will be refunded in full and your ticketing agent will be in touch soon with details.

Indian Ink’s current goal is to think of ways we can contribute positively to keeping our communities connected in this time of isolation, and maybe even loneliness, so look out for news from us in the coming weeks.

Take care and kia kaha!

The Indian Ink Team
https://indianink.co.nz/

INDIAN INK THEATRE COMPANY - KRISHNAN'S DAIRY TOUR DATES

NELSON: 2-3 May at Theatre Royal - CANCELLED
CHRISTCHURCH: 8-9 May at Isaac Theatre Royal - CANCELLED
HAMILTON: 14-17 May at The Meteor - CANCELLED

