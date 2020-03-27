Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Red Cross To Support Families Who Have Lost Contact With Each Other

Friday, 27 March 2020, 9:02 am
Press Release: NZ Red Cross

New Zealand Red Cross is offering to support families who have lost contact with each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic by checking on their health and wellbeing through our Restoring Family Links service, if other means of contact are not available.

Currently this is for international inquiries only where people in New Zealand have lost contact with family overseas or someone overseas has lost contact with family in New Zealand.

As New Zealand has moved into Alert Level 4, most Kiwis are now living in self-isolation and social interactions are affected, so Red Cross’ Health and Welfare checks services could become the only way for families to find out the health status of loved ones.

“Restoring Family Links service is one of Red Cross’ oldest services and leverages the organisation’s global network of 191 other Red Cross Red Crescent national societies around the world to find missing people. We have a long history of helping loved ones separated by conflict and disaster. With the new measures put in place by the NZ Government and most of the country going into self-isolation, New Zealand Red Cross can and will provide additional support to the community,” says Rachel O’Connor, General Manager Migration.

Red Cross’ Health and Welfare checks can be used by Kiwis who have recently lost contact due to COVID-19 and other illnesses with family members overseas, as well as people currently overseas who have lost contact with family members in New Zealand due to COVID-19 and other illnesses. A service model for domestic health and welfare requests is not within the scope of this service at this time.

When people have used all other means of communication to reach their loved ones, including by phone, email, social media or mutual family or other contacts in the foreign country, New Zealand Red Cross is there to help trace family members.

“If all usual means of communication fail, New Zealand Red Cross can help. We are here, ready to trace family members to report on the health and wellbeing of people in New Zealand to families overseas, but also to work with our Red Cross and Red Crescent colleagues around the world to seek answers for Kiwis here in what can be a very difficult and stressful time.”

People whose contact with family members overseas has stopped unexpectedly can apply for assistance on our website https://www.redcross.org.nz/request/health-and-welfare-reports/. When an enquiry is made overseas about contact lost with a person in New Zealand, we encourage people to make their enquiry through the local Red Cross Red Crescent National Society who will contact New Zealand Red Cross. In the event where our colleagues overseas are unable to deal with the request, people can contact New Zealand Red Cross directly. We will then try to trace the missing person and make contact them via phone or within measures implemented by the NZ Government.

“The new measures and way of living around the globe, along with the risk of COVID-19, will feel like stressful and uncertain times for many of us, but New Zealand Red Cross is working as hard as possible to bring certainty around the health status of sick family members. While the way we go about our normal work and programmes at New Zealand Red Cross may be changing, our commitment to humanity and Kiwis hasn’t. We are here for good."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Red Cross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 