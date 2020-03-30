Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Craig Cachopa Retires From Domestic Cricket

Monday, 30 March 2020, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Auckland ACES white-ball skipper Craig Cachopa has called time on his domestic career.

The veteran leaves the game on a high after leading the ACES to two finals this summer, including a memorable Ford Trophy triumph. This summer Cachopa also brought up 50 ACES appearances in both the Ford Trophy and Super Smash competitions.

Cachopa, who started his domestic career with the Wellington Firebirds, finishes with 47 First-Class, 88 List-A and 102 T20 matches to his name since his domestic debut in 2011.

Starting as a wicketkeeper-batsmen at Westlake Boys High School, Cachopa said there have been many highs along the way.

"It's been an honour to travel and make friends while getting the opportunity to play in some amazing stadiums and grounds.

"It was a great privilege to play alongside amazing overseas players like Jayawardene, Murali, Bailey, Finch, Archer, Wright and Hodge."

Auckland, however, will always be home for Cachopa, who joined Takapuna Cricket Club at the age of ten.

"My family live here, I went to school here, my roots are here and gosh I love batting at Eden Park."

While Cachopa, by his own admission, has never been a cricket tragic, he has always enjoyed the challenges of the game.

"I wouldn't say I lived and breathed the game. I guess everyone is different. I always said I wanted to step aside while I was enjoying myself and before I became grumpy or resentful towards the game.

'I have a construction career outside of cricket that I am passionate about and it feels like the right time to start the next chapter of life."

The 28-year old would like to make a few personal and professional acknowledgements.

"I would like to show my gratitude to all the coaches and mentors over the past 10 years, the Wellington Firebirds for an initial opportunity to play professional cricket, Sussex County Cricket Club for making the dream of playing County Cricket a reality, ACA for always being my constant base and the NZCPA for the guidance and encouragement to find a career outside of cricket.

"I must also thank my family and my fiancé, who have been through the many highs and lows with amazing support and love."

