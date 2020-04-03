Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Releases Free Concert Performance Online

Friday, 3 April 2020, 6:38 pm
Press Release: NZSO

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will debut a video of a concert performance on its website for New Zealanders to enjoy during the COVID-19 restrictions.

An Instrumental Voyage - Pae Tawhiti, Pae Tata was recorded in 2019 as part of Tuia Encounters 250 and features your NZSO, taonga pūoro specialist Horomona Horo, singer Maisey Rika, and the composer Jeremy Mayall on electronics.

The work, performed in three movements, is an orchestral journey through the history of Aotearoa New Zealand from pre-European times. Last year it was performed live to school groups around the country.

Its online premiere will be the public’s first opportunity to experience the national orchestra’s collaboration with three special guests.

An Instrumental Voyage - Pae Tawhiti, Pae Tata can be viewed from 7.30pm 3 April at nzso.co.nz/live

The concert is part of the NZSO’s Engage@Home programme, which has included two Play Our Part performances with performing partner RNZ Concert, featuring NZSO players in their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The NZSO will continue to release video performances each week throughout the COVID-19 restrictions for New Zealanders to enjoy.

