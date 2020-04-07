Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sessions Connect Kiwis Through Music

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Spark

As the country settles into life in lockdown, Spark is bringing music into homes across New Zealand through Spark Sessions, a series of streamed events featuring Kiwi artists.

Delivering a mixture of live and pre-recorded content streamed through Spark’s Facebook page every Sunday and Wednesday nights at 7:30pm, Spark Sessions provide an opportunity for musicians to engage with their fans and find a new way to replicate that sense of ‘liveness’ found at a concert.

On Sunday night, Kiwi songwriter Mitch James launched the first Spark Session with a live acoustic performance. More than 1,600 New Zealanders tuned in to see Mitch belt out three songs, including the track Stone Cold Sober which hasn’t yet been released. Stan Walker is up next with a live performance on Wednesday night where he’ll also be taking questions from the audience. More artists will be announced in the coming days.

Through Spark Sessions, Kiwis have the opportunity to enjoy an up-close and personal experience with some of New Zealand’s best artists, each of whom Spark has challenged to get creative in their own unique way. Alongside a performance of their top tracks, Spark Sessions will see artists present anything from an impromptu guitar lesson, art class or an excerpt from their favourite book.

Matt Bain, Spark Marketing Director says Spark Sessions are a way for us to uplift, inspire and connect – something that has never been more important.

“As we all try to cope with feeling isolated and detached during this nationwide lockdown, we want to unite Kiwis across the country through music content that will foster laughter, joy and a sense of community.

“Spark is proud to be able to connect Kiwis through music and support our talented artists during this unprecedented global crisis.”

Spark Sessions stream every Sunday and Wednesday nights 7.30pm on Spark's Facebook page.

For more information on Spark Sessions, visit www.spark.co.nz/help/covid-19/spark-sessions/.

