Keep Recreation In Your Bubble This Long Weekend

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

Stay home this Easter and save lives.

Recreation Aotearoa and fellow recreational and outdoor agencies would like to remind people to continue playing their part in flattening the curve by keeping their long weekend activities within their bubble.

“We are a nation who enjoys the outdoors and are lucky to be living in a country rich with recreation opportunities. However, we are still at Alert Level 4 and would like remind people that a public holiday does not mean loosening lockdown rules,” says Tracey Prince-Puketapu, acting Recreation Aotearoa Chief Executive. “We encourage people to be active over the long weekend but do so within your bubble.”

The Director General of Health and the New Zealand Police have made this message clear by releasing the following advice:

  • Exercise is to be done in an outdoor place that can be readily accessed from home and two-metre physical distancing must be maintained.
  • Recreation and exercise does not involve swimming, water-based activities (for example, surfing or boating), hunting, tramping, or other activities of a kind that expose participants to danger or may require search and rescue services.

New Zealanders have generally been following advice from government agencies and law-enforcement and there is no reason for this not to continue. “We encourage Kiwis to get creative with their recreation activities this weekend. Make use of your backyard or explore your neighbourhood, keep local and make sure your activities are within walking distance,” says Prince-Puketapu. “We must play our part to ensure the safety of our communities.”

Stay home, stay safe and help save lives this Easter. This is a time for all Kiwis to pull together and if everybody plays their part, we will get back to enjoying our great outdoors sooner rather than later.

