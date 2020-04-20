Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Fashion Revolution Week 20-26th April

Monday, 20 April 2020, 7:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Fashion Revolution

Fashion Revolution is a global activism movement that stemmed from the Rana Plaza garment factory disaster in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which killed 1,138, and injured over 2,500 people in 2013. While this was caused by myriad factors, one of the main issues was the insatiable global demand for “fast fashion” at any cost.

The organisation’s premise is simple. By asking consumers, designers, and brands a simple question “Who made my clothes?” and more recently “What’s in my clothes?” they prompt people to gain a deeper understanding about the social and environmental impacts of what they wear.

Fashion Revolution is working towards systemic reform of the fashion industry which is crucial to the future survival of our planet. Fashion Revolution Week is a point in time that people can rally around to support workers in the industry and champion designers and brands that care about people and the planet. Please find attached further information about the Fashion Revolution New Zealand team and what is happening locally and globally during Fashion Revolution Week this week.

There’s been a global movement towards a more sustainable industry over the past few years, but unfortunately change is not happening quickly enough. A United Nations report published March 2019 noted the following about the environmental impact of the fashion industry:
– 93 billion cubic metres of water, enough for 5 million people to survive, is used by the fashion industry every year
– It produces 20 per cent of global wastewater
– Clothing and footwear production is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions
– Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned
– Clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2014
– The average person is buying 60% more items of clothing than they did 15 years ago but, according to the McKinsey 2019 State of Fashion report, they are only keeping them as half as long as they used to
– 2,000 gallons of water is needed to make one pair of jeans

The Top 7 Ways You Can Get Involved in Fashion Revolution Week 2020!

Fashion Revolution has been supporting the movement towards a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry for the past seven years, following the Rana Plaza garment factory disaster in 2013. Fashion Revolution Week is held from the 20th – 26th April this year - here's seven ways you can take part from home and make a difference!

  1. Follow @kowtowclothing and attend their FASHION OPEN STUDIO digital event on Tuesday 21st April at 7pm, where Founder & Creative Director, Gosia Piatek, will be talking to Fairtrade CEO, Molly Harriss Olson about campaigning and activism
  2. Turn your clothes inside out, take a photo of the label, upload to your social channels, tag the brand and ask the question #whomademyclothes to bring attention to their supply chain and workers conditions, or show off your sewing skills and promote your own brand by sharing a photo of your latest creation with the hashtag #imadeyourclothes
  3. Visit the Fashion Revolution website www.fashionrevolution.org to check out all of the incredible free digital events that are happening throughout the week, including their annual Fashion Question Time, and follow Fashion Revolution NZ on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with what's happening locally throughout the year
  4. Donate to non-profit organisations that are providing support to the millions of garment makers that have lost their jobs. Fashion Revolution suggests the AWAJ Foundation, The Garment Worker Centre, GoodWeave International, the World Fair Trade Organisation or CARE
  5. Get your sewing kit out and join a free online workshop by Renee from That Perfect Hour to make a fashion activist patch! Head to Fashion Revolution NZ's facebook page to find out more
  6. Learn more about sustainability in the fashion industry and sign up to Fashion Revolution's free course, FASHION'S FUTURE; The Sustainable Development Goals, on the online learning platform FutureLearn.com which commences at the end of April
  7. Write a love letter to your favourite piece of clothing and share it online with the hashtag #lovedclotheslast

