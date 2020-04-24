Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Polyfest 2020 Cancelled

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Otago Polyfest

E aku nui, e aku iti, tēnā koutou katoa

Nei te reo rahiri e rere atu ana ki a koutou i ngā āhuatanga o te wā.

Ko te tumanako ia ka noho haumaru koutou katoa i roto i tō ake mirumiru hauora.

Heoti he raru ki uta he raru ki tai! E te whānau e whakapono ana mātou i te kōrero “He aha te mea nui o te ao? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.” Nō reira tēnei te mihi maioha ki a koutou katoa.

Bula vinaka, Fakaalofa lahi atu, Kia orana, Mālō e lelei, Mauri, Namasde, Talofa, Talofa lava, Taloha ni, & Greetings

Te Mana Ahua Ake Charitable Trust, which organises Otago Polyfest, is sad to confirm the cancellation of this year’s festival. The 27th Otago Polyfest was scheduled to be held in September at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin.

“After carefully considering the risks the global COVID-19 pandemic poses to the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved, we regret to announce this decision,” say trustees and co-chairs, Angelina Kiore and Pip Laufiso.

The trustees say it is unclear when early learning services and schools will be able to plan, rehearse and organise their groups. Furthermore, groups rely on the significant contribution made by kaumatua, elders and community whānau who may be compromised by large gatherings and potential exposure to infections. The trustees have been in touch with the Otago Polyfest community and cultural advisors to let them know about the cancellation.

While disappointed not to be able to offer the event this year, the trustees reiterate the importance of valuing and maintaining Māori and Pasifika cultural experiences for young people and whānau as an integral part of any ECE / school or home-based education programme. The trustees strongly urge groups to continue including waiata, karakia, Te Reo Māori, Pacific languages and stories in their programmes.

The Otago Polyfest is a major component of the arts, cultural and performance curriculum and this is the first year since 1993 that it will not be held. The trust will explore alternatives and opportunities to celebrate the rich and vibrant Māori and Pasifika performing arts in Otago. All performances from the past few years are available to watch and share on the Otago Polyfest YouTube channel.

The trust is planning for the next steps and extends an invitation to anyone to contact them for further information or guidance.

