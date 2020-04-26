Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Out Now: Sneaky Feelings - The Mercury Moment

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 7:56 am
Press Release: Flying Nun

Following a rare performance on Waitangi Day (February 6), Sneaky Feelings have released their first new album since 2017’s critically acclaimed album Progress Junction.

The Mercury Moment, the quartet’s new album out via Flying Nun Records, is a potent exploration of extinction, redundancy and disappointed dreams as the four songwriters cast their attention on the current state of the world.

Over a songbook of twelve songs, Matthew Bannister, David Pine, Martin Durrant and John Kelcher ruminate on the “ludicrous hopes and bleak future” of humanity that is being avoided. As stark realities are shared, a nonchalant musical backdrop accompanies the songs with chilling indifference.

'THE MERCURY MOMENT' TRACKLIST: 
1. Heavenly Bodies
2. Sun is Shining
3. Stardust Magical
4. Autumn Song
5. Silvercrest and Hilldale
6. Last Letter to Eugenie
7. Good Nightmare
8. Billy Wild
9. Punakaiki
10. Accept-Except Me
11. The Mercury Moment
12. Better Plan

