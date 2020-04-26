Out Now: Sneaky Feelings - The Mercury Moment

Following a rare performance on Waitangi Day (February 6), Sneaky Feelings have released their first new album since 2017’s critically acclaimed album Progress Junction.

The Mercury Moment, the quartet’s new album out via Flying Nun Records, is a potent exploration of extinction, redundancy and disappointed dreams as the four songwriters cast their attention on the current state of the world.

Over a songbook of twelve songs, Matthew Bannister, David Pine, Martin Durrant and John Kelcher ruminate on the “ludicrous hopes and bleak future” of humanity that is being avoided. As stark realities are shared, a nonchalant musical backdrop accompanies the songs with chilling indifference.

'THE MERCURY MOMENT' TRACKLIST:

1. Heavenly Bodies

2. Sun is Shining

3. Stardust Magical

4. Autumn Song

5. Silvercrest and Hilldale

6. Last Letter to Eugenie

7. Good Nightmare

8. Billy Wild

9. Punakaiki

10. Accept-Except Me

11. The Mercury Moment

12. Better Plan

