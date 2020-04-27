Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Darkroom To Launch Boosted Fundraiser And Live Stream Party For 20th Nz Music Month

Monday, 27 April 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Darkroom

Darkroom is a small live music venue in Ōtautahi Christchurch. After almost 10 years of providing a space for musicians and punters to enjoy live music, the venue is unsure it will be able to open its doors again in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic, without some help.

The venue is launching a Boosted crowd funding campaign, and two-day live stream party – the Darkroom Social Distancing Special - at the start of May, to coincide with the 20th NZ Music Month. The venue hopes to raise funds to cover operating costs until it is safe for events to happen again.

Hidden away in a converted warehouse at the industrial end of Ōtautahi's St. Asaph Street, Darkroom opened just months after the February 2011 earthquake, becoming the city's first dedicated live music venue, post-quake. The venue has since become a Christchurch music institution, hosting everyone from Marlon Williams and Mermaidens, to Truth and Tuscoma; as well as providing a platform for the next wave of potential stars, yet to break through.

Open mic nights, art exhibitions, indie, folk, hip hop and electronica artists; to rock, metal, experimental noise and punk bands - the quirky, intimate venue welcomes a diverse range of talent to its little stage.

Co-owner Nick Vassar says that "Darkroom's ethos has never stuck to just one genre or audience demographic. The venue prides itself on encouraging diversity in our line ups and audiences alike - across age, genre, culture, gender, sexuality, and musical ability."

With the doors currently closed, the bills have not stopped. Vassar explains "we are very grateful to have received the government wage subsidy, and a temporary reduction in rent from our supportive landlord, but our savings buffer is quickly being chewed through and we're now struggling to keep on top of rent and other ongoing bills such as monthly utilities, accounting, and insurance payments."

"With the Boosted campaign we hope to raise $10,000 to help cover up to 3 months of rent and utilities, which will hopefully see us through to the other side."

To coincide with the launch of the venue's fundraising efforts, and the 20th anniversary of NZ Music Month, Darkroom has announced the Darkroom Social Distancing Special, an online gig featuring 24 local Christchurch bands and artists.

Live streaming across Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd of May, each act will perform back to back, via Facebook and Boosted Live from 6pm until midnight on both nights. 
Full line up to be announced Wednesday 29th April.

Darkroom's Boosted campaign launches Tuesday 28th April and will run for the whole of May - NZ Music Month.

www.facebook.com/darkroom.nz

www.darkroom.bar

www.boosted.org.nz/projects/darkroom-christchurch

