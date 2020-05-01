Jason Reeves, Toni Street And Sam Wallace Launch Coast’s New Feel Good Sound

Three of New Zealand’s most-loved broadcasters will launch Coast’s new feel good sound from Monday next week with an all new breakfast show. Jason Reeves, Toni Street and Sam Wallace have teamed up on Coast Breakfast with a fresh new format for one of New Zealand’s most-loved radio brands.

NZME’s Chief Content Officer Mike McClung describes the approach to Coast’s new format as simply doubling down on the best feel good tunes regardless of when they were released.

“From the 60s right through to last week - there are absolute stacks of great tracks to add to the Coast playlist. Think everything from The Temptations to Adele. Otis Redding to Ed Sheeran. Feel good tracks from acts like Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Elton John to name just a few – you get the drift”.

New Coast Breakfast host Toni Street said “It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of Coast’s evolution. Some great chat and a brilliant catalogue of tunes is the perfect way to start any day.”

Co-host Sam Wallace added: “There’s just so much going on in the world right now and our job is to make sure Coast listeners get everything they need, including a soundtrack for their morning, the latest news and some great company!”

Jason Reeves, Coast’s existing Breakfast host for more than three years is looking forward to introducing Toni and Sam to the Coast breakfast audience. “We’ve known each other for years but never had the chance to be on air together. Prepping for the new show over the past few weeks has been seamless. I can’t wait to get on air with these guys.”

With hosts Jase, Toni and Sam and the feel-good music mix, the new Coast is unashamedly targeting Kiwis who are 40+. “This is an audience who know what they like, they’re household shoppers with an eye to being empty nesters and plan to enjoy it when they get there. Coast advertisers can expect an engaged and active audience with plenty of disposable income,” said NZME’s Chief Radio and Commercial officer Wendy Palmer.

Coast’s focus on a fresh new format coupled with news and information listeners can trust is perfectly timed, as New Zealanders prepare to shake off the confines of COVID-19 Alert levels 4 and 3 and head towards their new ‘normal’.

The new Coast launches 6am Monday 4th May 2020 with Jase, Toni and Sam.

