Visual Art Showcase To Celebrate Young Artists Of East Auckland

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Howick Youth Council

The Howick Youth Council's East Auckland Visual Arts Showcase will once again showcase the best of visual art produced by young people living in East Auckland.

We want to give young artists in our community the opportunity to show off their work — whether it be painting, sculpture, animation, photography, or mixed media.

In partnership with Arts Out East and Uxbridge Arts & Culture, art produced by young artists will be on showcase from Friday 19th June to Friday 27th June at the Malcolm Smith Gallery in Howick.

This exhibition will be free to view and is open to submissions from youth aged between 12 and 24 who live in the area covered by the Howick Local Board. 2020 will be the third year in which the showcase has been run.

“Running this event into its third year has been such a privilege. It‘s always so inspiring to see the amazing work produced by the young artists of East Auckland. This year is no different,” says HYC team lead Cuan Pillay, whose team is in charge of the project.

To learn more about submissions, visit howickyouthcouncil.org.nz/post/hyc-visual-art-2020

For the first time, the showcase will also include two main categories: Themed Art and Open Art — with a chance to submit art that relates to the theme: ‘Modern and Traditional Connection’.

Submissions for the showcase close on May 17th.

The Howick Youth Council is a collective of passionate young individuals striving to make Howick, Botany, Ormiston, and Pakuranga a more attractive and vibrant place for its young people. With 32 members in 2020, HYC is one of the largest youth voice groups operating in New Zealand. We're supported by the Howick Local Board with an aim to connect, develop and represent young people in the East Auckland area through running a variety of events and ensuring youth voices are heard in the decisions that shape our city.

