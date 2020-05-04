Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Superb Singers Join NZSO For Online Performance On 8 May

Monday, 4 May 2020, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Ariana Tikao and Bianca Andrew

Two exceptional vocalists will perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra online this Friday, 8 May, in celebration of New Zealand Music Month.

Singer, composer and musician Ariana Tikao and New Zealand mezzo-soprano Bianca Andrew, who is based in Germany, will join NZSO players for Shed Series – Voice, part of the Orchestra’s weekly selection of free streamed performances.

Voice is curated by NZSO Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich and is the online version of his popular Shed Series, which featured works by the great composers alongside music by contemporary artists, including Frank Zappa and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.

Voice is the first Shed Series concert to feature vocalists. Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, Tikao was to have performed live with the NZSO in April.

“There are two waiata I will be performing,” says Tikao. “One is a piece that I composed to the lyrics of a lullaby which composer Hirini Melbourne wrote for his granddaughter. The other piece is a lament called Ka taka te mōtoi, based on a traditional apakura. It was written for my husband's uncle's funeral. Kevin Jarrett was a well respected member of the New Zealand brass band community, and the waiata is a tribute to his work in this field.”

Andrew is a member of the Ensemble at Oper Frankfurt and has recorded her part for Friday’s performance while in Germany.

Also this week on 6 May the NZSO streams the second of the six-part series Bach Sei Solo featuring NZSO string players performing their favourite movements from one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s solo partitas, sonatas or suites, and sharing their thoughts on what the music means to them.

This week NZSO Associate Principal Cello Ken Ichinose performs five movements from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1.

The NZSO is also planning an online performance on Mother’s Day, Sunday, 10 May. Details will be announced later this week.

Bach Sei Solo 2 and Shed Series – Music are supported by NZSO project partner RNZ Concert.

All performances can be viewed at https://live.nzso.co.nz/

via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.

