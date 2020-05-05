Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Book A Date With Top Writers Online

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 9:08 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Fans of the Auckland Writers Festival can still hear many of its big, international and local names in a new 2020 Winter Online Series, hosted by the University of Auckland’s Paula Morris.

Associate Professor Morris from the Faculty of Arts will be interviewing three writers, including at least two from the 2020 programme, in each session of the 13-week series.
She was delighted when the festival organisers approached her, as she was going to interview four writers at this year's event anyway and was disappointed about the cancellation.

“It's one of seven festivals or other writers' events, here and overseas, that I was supposed to attend this year, and all have been cancelled, so I’m excited to be hosting this literary salon, and hope people make it a regular part of their Sunday mornings.”

First up in the 13-week series which started on Sunday 3 May, was Booker prize-winning author Bernadine Evaristo, New Zealand actor and writer Barbara Ewing and former Reserve Bank governor Alan Bollard. After a chat with Dr Morris, each writer has a chance to read from their latest book and answer audience questions.

Other writers coming up in the series include: Ann Patchett, Neil Gaiman, Richard Ford, Elizabeth Knox, Robert Macfarlane, Philippe Sands, Lisa Taddeo, Chanel Miller, Freya Daly Sadgrove, Simon Armitage, Maggie O’Farrell, Deborah Eisenberg, Wallace Shawn, Anthony Byrt and Master of Creative Writing alumnae Caroline Barron and Amy McDaid, both of whom were to have books in this year’s festival.

Organisers say the series provides an opportunity to champion New Zealand and international books that were to feature at the now-cancelled May festival, and will include a bookseller link enabling viewers to order copies immediately.

The Winter Online Series will be streaming live and free-to-view on the Festival’s YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as being available for later viewing on the festival website.

People can tune in every Sunday at 9am with Auckland Facebook Live.


Paula Morris MNZM (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Whatua) is a novelist, essayist and short story writer. She was the 2018 Mansfield Menton Fellow, in residence in France for the first half of 2019.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 