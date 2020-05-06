Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Live Show To Address New Zealanders’ Money Worries

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Commission for Financial Capability

Sorted and TVNZ have teamed up to produce a live programme to address New Zealanders’ money worries arising from the effects of COVID-19.

Called My Money: What Now? the one-off show is designed as a unique broadcast learning experience based on Sorted’s successful workplace education seminars. It will be presented by Hadyn Jones (Fair Go, Breakfast) with Sorted at Work programme facilitator Unicia Veer. It will screen on TVNZ1 on Thursday, 7 May, 4.30pm, and also stream live on the 1 News facebook page where Sorted editor Tom Hartmann will answer questions as they come in. The half-hour programme will then be available through TVNZ OnDemand.

Sorted, run by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), is an official government source of financial guidance. The COVID-19 crisis has seen 30% more New Zealanders turning to its website and social media for independent help. In April sorted.org.nz was accessed by a record 150,000 people seeking its tips, guides and tools. Its new financial education webinar has been in demand by employers to help their staff stay on top of their finances.

My Money: What Now? will be an interactive show addressing some of the public’s most frequently asked questions of Sorted, and cover Sorted’s seven steps to managing your money during the pandemic. Jones will ask questions on behalf of viewers, and Veer will share her knowledge as a facilitator of Sorted’s financial education courses.

Hartmann said the programme was an immediate and innovative way for New Zealanders to have their money questions answered. A CFFC survey of 3000 New Zealanders across two weeks in April revealed 41% were anxious about their financial situation, and 16% described it as bad or very bad.

“New Zealanders need access to trustworthy guidance to help them navigate this difficult time,” says Hartmann. “Sorted is independent and impartial – which means we have the public’s best interests at the heart. We appreciate TVNZ recognising their audience’s need for answers, and helping us reach them with reassurance and guidance.”

TVNZ’s Aaron Dawson, GM Customer and Partnerships, said the programme was an example of how collaboration with partners could create bespoke content that was meaningful for viewers.

“In such crazy times, to get this show to air quickly has been a true partnership. We are really proud of the content format and the financial help Sorted will provide to Kiwis at this time.”

Viewers can send in their questions in advance to mymoney@tvnz.co.nz

My Money: What Now? Thursday, 7 May, 4.30 pm live on TVNZ 1 and 1News Facebook

