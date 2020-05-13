Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Recreational Boaties Urged To Be Responsible Skippers When Getting Back On The Water

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Leading up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Maritime NZ wants to make sure skippers of all recreational vessels, no matter how big or small, stay safe. Do this by following the ‘prep, check, know’ message - prepare your boat, check your gear and know the rules before you go out on the water.

Maritime NZ’s Manager, Sector Engagement and Collaboration Baz Kirk says there’s a few simple things that boaties can do to help keep everyone safe.

“We understand the enthusiasm of wanting to get out on water, but skippers need to spend time preparing before they head out.

“Under maritime rules, the skipper is always responsible for making sure everyone on board is safe on the water, and he or she is bound by law to make decisions that are in keeping with that principle,” he says. “That’s why it’s even more critical in the fight against COVID-19 for each one of us to play our part to keep New Zealanders safe. All water users need to know, understand and follow the rules.”

As well as following all public health measures to stay safe at Alert Level 2 including physical distancing, recording where you’ve been and with who, and maintaining good hygiene and cleaning practices, Maritime NZ is urging boaties to practice the five simple precautions from the Boating Safety Code:

  • Wear your lifejacket
  • Take two waterproof ways to call for help
  • Check the marine weather forecast – and if in doubt, don’t go out
  • Avoid alcohol
  • Be a responsible skipper.

“Research shows that these are the most important things you can do to reduce your odds of having a fatal accident on the water,” Mr Kirk says. “They’ve been agreed on by the New Zealand Safer Boating Forum and they’re reflected in all of our safety campaigns. Over two-thirds of boating fatalities may have been prevented if lifejackets were worn.”

Remember, until 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May 2020, New Zealand remains in Alert Level 3 and some recreational water based activities are restricted, learn more on the Maritime NZ website.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 