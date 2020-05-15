APRA AMCOS Launches Sustainability Fund To Support Music Creators

Songwriter and composer members can apply now for $2,000 grants

APRA AMCOS’ new Sustainability Fund launches today to provide direct financial support to songwriter and composer members in the creation of new music. Members worldwide, at any career stage and working in any musical genre are eligible to apply for a $2,000 grant. Applications close Friday 29 May and successful applicants will receive funds at the end of June.

The grant can fund anything that enables members to continue to create and sustain their career development, from purchasing of equipment, to training or simply supporting cash flow.

The Sustainability Fund is an initiative led by APRA Board Chair Jenny Morris and her board colleagues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its profound impact on the music industry and the livelihoods of music creators. The initial funding pool of $300,000, comes from the APRA Board’s decision to reduce their Director’s fees and combine these with a contribution from APRA AMCOS’ cultural fund.

“The intention for the fund is, very simply, to provide real financial support so that music creators can continue to make new music. This is an investment in them and their endeavours, and I am certain the fund will help bring exceptional new work to life,” said Morris.

APRA Board Chair Jenny Morris - Photo by Daniel Boud

“Our members’ income is derived from numerous sources, and nearly all of those have been immediately and adversely affected by COVID-19, especially the touring and live sector. Our sector was one of the first to be impacted, and will be one of the last allowed to restart. The aim of the fund is to help our members to keep doing what they do -- writing the songs and composing the music that is the bedrock of the Australian and New Zealand music industries and that enriches all of our lives,” said APRA AMCOSCEO Dean Ormston.

To ensure the fund will be able to provide ongoing support to as many members as possible, it is now open to external contributions by third parties wanting to support the long term careers of music creators. Those interested can contact apra@apra.com.au to find out how to get involved.

