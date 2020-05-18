DANZ Presents Exciting New Social Media Takeover Season

Dance Aotearoa New Zealand (DANZ) is excited to be launching its new Social Media Takeover Season this week, kicking off twelve weeks of creative inspiration and sharing from New Zealand dance artists practising across a range of genres. At a time when many freelance dance artists have lost valuable opportunities for work and creative outlet as a result of the pandemic, DANZ is pleased to be able to provide this limited window for the development of commissioned content.

Sheryl Lowe, DANZ Executive Director, says: “As the national support organisation for dance in Aotearoa New Zealand, we are keen to assist the dance sector in as many ways as we can during this difficult time. We are delighted to be able to offer some interim platforms for these dance artists to keep producing and making their valuable work accessible to the wider dance community and audiences.”

Over a twelve week period, DANZ will host an artist each week for a takeover featuring creative content to be shared across DANZ’s social media platforms – Instagram and Facebook. From Classical, Contemporary and Pacific dance to Urban, Crossover and Waacking, the DANZ Social Media Takeovers programme will offer something for everyone, through a variety of mediums including live and pre-recorded classes/workshops, dance films, TikTok challenges, Talanoa/Kōrero sessions and more!

“I think that the DANZ instagram takeovers are a great opportunity for artists like myself to be able to engage with their creative connections via an online platform. For me, the transition between physical embodied art to an online community has been quite difficult; figuring out where I sit in this context of an online arts community. Platforms like DANZ’s Instagram takeover allows me to critically engage in my artistic practice through video again“. – Chas Samoa, Pacific Contemporary Choreographer/Artist.

The programme will kick off tomorrow (19 May 6.00pm NZ Time) with a Q&A session with internationally recognised creative dance artist Kiel Tutin, who began his career in dance, performing and teaching as a co-choreographer of crews Sorority, Kings and The Royal Family from The Palace Dance Studio. Kiel has worked with a number of artists across the globe, choreographing music videos, award shows and world tours for music icons such as Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Hailee Steinfield and arguably the biggest girl group in the world - BLACKPINK. Kiel is the creative director of the agency '3WJ+boy', providing jobs and building the commercial industry in New Zealand, and founder of 'NZX’, a collaborative team formed of dancers from all over the country.

Further artists include: Nikki Upoko (Ura Tabu), Chas Samoa (Pacific Contemporary choreographer/dancer), Lydia Rasmussen (OTB Dance Collective), Aditi Tiwari (Bollywood - Dance with Aditi), Otis Donovan Herring (Contemporary dancer/choreographer), Sierra Diprose (Contemporary dancer), Alexandra Page (Untuck3dfilms, Street Candee), Victoria Medina (Contemporary Urban Latin dancer/choreographer), Anton Pulefale (Contemporary Urban dancer/choreographer), Ennaolla Paea (WATCH:Min), Amanda Wilson & Lyncia Muller as ‘The Sixxes’ (duo/dancers for award-winning artist LADI6), The Jaackers NZ (Waacking dance collective), and Bella Wilson (DancePlant Collective).

“We are thrilled to be a part of the DANZ Social Media Takeover - we are most excited about sharing our love of dance and music with our next generation and appreciate Dance Aotearoa New Zealand creating this platform for all artists” - Amanda Wilson (The Sixxes)

Alongside its Social Media Takeover Season, DANZ is also thrilled to be supporting the presentation of an upcoming special project by Java Dance Theatre entitled The Duet Trail. During the recent Lockdown period, Java arranged 101 duets over Zoom between musicians and dancers. We will be following the journey as the Wellington dancers and musicians meet in the flesh to create site-specific duets. Further details will be released very shortly!

