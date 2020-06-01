Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sriwhana Spong Selected For DRAF Performance Commission

Monday, 1 June 2020, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Michael Lett

Sriwhana Spong, Tasseography of a Rat’s Nest, DAAD event at Hamburger Bahnhof, 2015. Photo: Krzysztof Zielinski

We are delighted to share that Sriwhana Spong is one of six artists selected for the David Roberts Art Foundation’s new commission development programme.

The programme is for artists whose practice includes live performance. This is an opportunity to commission and pay artists during a period when so many projects, fees and residencies have been cancelled or postponed.

DRAF will work closely with Sriwhana Spong to develop and present a new performance in 2021, or as soon as it is realistically possible for people to gather in significant numbers and share the same space once again. To find out more follow @draf_art for updates.

Spong recently spoke to DRAF curator Ned McConnell in an online conversation that discussed notions of liveness in her work, the voice, and translation. This talk has been uploaded to DRAF's YouTube channel and can be viewed here.

Sriwhana Spong is included in the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki exhibition Honestly Speaking: The Word, the Body and the Internet, which reopens on Saturday 13 June.

