NZSO To Perform Its Lockdown Greatest Hits At Te Papa This Sunday

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the best of its popular streamed performances at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa this Sunday, 21 June.

Over the day the national orchestra will perform for free in different locations within Te Papa, playing a diverse selection of music, from Bach and Beethoven to contemporary New Zealand composers Salina Fisher and David Long.

The performances will be grouped into three concert programmes – Realising Beethoven, Play Our Part and Shed. The works in each programme were first performed in NZSO players’ homes and streamed to the nation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“This is a terrific opportunity for the public to again enjoy the NZSO live,” says NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs.

“While the COVID-19 lockdown meant the Orchestra couldn’t play together, it didn’t stop our players at home creating a new series of very popular streamed performances. New Zealanders loved that the NZSO was still able to bring them music, from the great classics to the world premiere of new works.

“Playing at Te Papa on Sunday is our way of thanking all New Zealanders for their support and encouragement during the lockdown. The NZSO is also delighted to collaborate with Te Papa on this day-long festival. We’ve partnered with the museum many times since it opened in 1998. Long may it continue.”

Realising Beethoven, the first of the three concerts, begins at 10.30am. Four of the composer’s works, including his exhilarating String Quartet No. 8, will be performed at different locations in Te Papa. After a piece is played, the audience moves to a new location to enjoy the next piece in the programme, taking them on a musical journey within the museum.

Play Our Part from 12.30pm will feature works from the Bach family, Prokofiev and more. Shed, from 2.45pm, is curated by NZSO Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich. The programme will include Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu’s Voice, American composer Steve Reich’s innovative Music for Pieces of Wood and three exceptional New Zealand works.

The performances in Te Papa will be at the Poneke Foyer Window and Te Taiao Nature (Level 2), Signs of a Nation and Espresso café (Level 4) and the Level 6 Balcony.

NZSO Section Principal Timpani Laurence Reese is one of a selection of the ochestra’s players performing at Te Papa on 21 June. Credit: Latitude Creative

