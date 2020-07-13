Tri Across NZ For Charity

It was late in the afternoon when Kieran McPherson was out working his summer job, felling trees on a block in Piarere situated on the outskirts of Lake Karapiro. Out earning his keep in his late teens chopping firewood, when a freak accident occurred. A fallen tree moved and as he escaped its path another tree was brought down across his back leaving the professional off-road triathlete unable to move.

Rescued by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter on the 10th of April 2012, Kieran’s tree-felling accident has not let it define him. He ended up fracturing his L3 vertebra - the third lumbar spine vertebra, located in the middle of the lumbar spine. With no road access, time was not on McPherson’s side, without the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter his life would be very different today.

It’s thanks to the life-saving rescue helicopter service that Kieran is still alive today, he was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in HZQ – the Bell222 by Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot – Dan Harcourt.

With a long road to recovery after fracturing his lower back, dreams of competing in the World Champs Triathlon were put on hold. Kieran was more determined than ever and made an incredible recovery within 6 short months. Qualifying for the World Champs Triathlon that took place at the end of October in 2012. Later that year after months of rehabilitation he went on to win his first Age Group World Championship title held in Auckland, New Zealand.

Kieran is now ready to take on the length of New Zealand. He will ‘Tri Across NZ’ where he’ll do one triathlon per day to cover the length of both NZ islands — equal to 10 iron distance triathlons. In the hope of completing his mission, Kieran will have to be traveling at least 150-160km per day through running, swimming, and biking. In two weeks, he will cover over 2000-km from Bluff to Cape Reinga, to raise money for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, TECT Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, and Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter – a life-saving rescue helicopter service that helped provide him with a second chance.

It’s thanks to the swift response from the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter that allowed McPherson to fully recover and pursue his passion. Kieran hold’s this charity close to his heart, “without that rescue helicopter, my life would be very different today”. He hopes his efforts will raise money and awareness for this critical operation. Help support Kieran in his journey to take on the ‘Length of New Zealand’ and donate to Kieran’s Give-a-little Page and stay up to date with his progress on his website.

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/triathlon-across-nz

https://www.lengthofnz.com/

© Scoop Media

