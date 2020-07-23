Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘The Civic Is Alive’ With ‘Sing-a-long-a Sound Of Music’ This August!

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 7:40 am
Press Release: Auckland Live

Auckland’s iconic theatre, The Civic, will transport audiences into Fräulein Maria’s cinematic world of songbird nuns, Do-Re-Mi’s and the Austrian Alps on Saturday 29th August for the incredibly entertaining live movie musical experience Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music!

Presented on the big screen in all its original Technicolour® glory, with accompanying song subtitles for every unforgettable song, Sing-A-Long–A Sound of Music offers a truly entertaining and immersive bucket-list spectacle, perfect for a long-awaited night out.

Fun for all ages, attendees are encouraged get into the spirit of the film and don their most elaborate and imaginative themed outfits. Expect to see The Civic bursting with gaggles of nuns, brown paper packages tied up with string, girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes, goats and goat herders, and even the Austrian Alps themselves!

An hilarious host will lead the pack in a pre-screening vocal warm-up, guide audience members through the show’s interactive fun packs and accompanying actions, and – with a little help from the audience – crown the coveted best costume winner.

Pre-sale tickets for Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music go on sale at 9:30am on Thursday 23 July, with general tickets on sale on Friday 24 July at 9am. For more info head to aucklandlive.co.nz

‘One of the funniest and most extraordinary evenings of my life’
THE INDEPENDENT

‘The crowd just goes insane!’
THE AUSTRALIAN

‘Irresistible fun! A new favourite thing!’
NEW YOUR DAILY NEWS

Auckland Live presents:
Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music
Sat 29 August 2020, 7PM
The Civic

Check out a sneak peak of the show here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Live on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>


Resonance Orchestra: Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March Premieres At The 1st Public Orchestra Concert In Christchurch Since March

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown. In a programme appropriately titled Liberation , the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 