‘The Civic Is Alive’ With ‘Sing-a-long-a Sound Of Music’ This August!

Auckland’s iconic theatre, The Civic, will transport audiences into Fräulein Maria’s cinematic world of songbird nuns, Do-Re-Mi’s and the Austrian Alps on Saturday 29th August for the incredibly entertaining live movie musical experience Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music!

Presented on the big screen in all its original Technicolour® glory, with accompanying song subtitles for every unforgettable song, Sing-A-Long–A Sound of Music offers a truly entertaining and immersive bucket-list spectacle, perfect for a long-awaited night out.

Fun for all ages, attendees are encouraged get into the spirit of the film and don their most elaborate and imaginative themed outfits. Expect to see The Civic bursting with gaggles of nuns, brown paper packages tied up with string, girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes, goats and goat herders, and even the Austrian Alps themselves!

An hilarious host will lead the pack in a pre-screening vocal warm-up, guide audience members through the show’s interactive fun packs and accompanying actions, and – with a little help from the audience – crown the coveted best costume winner.

Pre-sale tickets for Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music go on sale at 9:30am on Thursday 23 July, with general tickets on sale on Friday 24 July at 9am. For more info head to aucklandlive.co.nz

‘One of the funniest and most extraordinary evenings of my life’

THE INDEPENDENT

‘The crowd just goes insane!’

THE AUSTRALIAN

‘Irresistible fun! A new favourite thing!’

NEW YOUR DAILY NEWS

Auckland Live presents:

Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music

Sat 29 August 2020, 7PM

The Civic

Check out a sneak peak of the show here.

