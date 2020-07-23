Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Northern Bass Celebrates 10 Years With Stacked Kiwi Line-Up*

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: Northern Bass

FUZEN & George FM Present

(*and maybe some Aussies!)

8am, Thursday 23 July - Northern Bass is ready to celebrate summer and see off the chaos of 2020 with a special 10th anniversary line-up announcement featuring New Zealand’s top bands, MCs and DJs.

Today’s Northern Bass 2020/21 first announcement features four headliners - Kiwi icons Shapeshifter and Australian legends Pendulum Trinity, alongside top-tier Kiwi drum and bass act The Upbeats, and returning for the first time since 2017/18, chart topping and genre-defying band L.A.B.

Belgian drum and bass DJ Alix Perez also features on the line-up with his impending move to New Zealand shores, Northern Bass can not wait to welcome him back.

Festival Director Gareth Popham says he’s excited about the heavily Kiwi-focused festival that’s in store to celebrate 10 years of Northern Bass.

“We can’t wait to welcome back many of the acts that have been such a huge part of the festival over the past nine years, as well as some very talented new artists,” Popham said.

“We’ve booked two Australian acts, Pendulum Trinity and producer and DJ ShockOne, and we’re hopeful that by the end of the year they’ll be able to travel to New Zealand. Alix Perez’s move to New Zealand is perfectly timed for us to add him to our 10th anniversary line-up.

“Before the world locked down we had secured a number of international acts and if the borders open in time we will be adding them to our already strong lineup.

“Even with uncertain borders, we think our audience will be excited about the quality of our line-up announcement, a testament to an incredible New Zealand music community.”

Northern Bass 20/21 First Line Up Announcement:

L.A.B. * PENDULUM TRINITY (AUS)
SHAPESHIFTER * THE UPBEATS

ALIX PEREZ (BEL) * AROHA + TALI * AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB
BAILEY WILEY * CHAII * CONCORD DAWN * FLOWIDUS * ILL BAZ
JESSB * LADI 6 * LEE MVTTHEWS * MELODOWNZ
MONTELL 2099 * P-MONEY * SHOCKONE (AUS) * STATE OF MIND
SWIDT * TEAM DYNAMITE * TREI + JABZ * TRUTH

CHURCH & AP * EMWA * GINO OCTOBER * KATANAYAGI TWINS
PORIS * RUBI DU * SORAYA * THEIA * UNSUB * ZEISHA

More acts to be announced

NORTHERN BASS 20/21
29 DECEMBER - 1 JANUARY
MANGAWHAI

Two and three-day festival tickets, camping, caravan and Bass Hotel passes and bus passes are available now from northernbass.co.nz

