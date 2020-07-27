Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Singer-songwriter Bares All And Inspires In Feel-good Debut EP, 'Brave'

Monday, 27 July 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: Ant Utama

Cologne-based Kiwi artist Ant Utama knows how to pick you up after a bad day. The five feel-good tracks on ‘Brave’ are the perfect formula to brighten anyone’s mood. Much of the singer-songwriter’s EP is a reflection on his experiences relocating from New Zealand to Cologne, Germany to pursue his passion for music. Leaving a stable job in marketing for the uncertainty of the music industry isn’t an easy path to tread but the Kiwi singer said he has “no regrets”.

Utama said his mission as an artist was to inspire people to reach their potential.

“My purpose is to encourage people not to settle but to take the leap and fulfil their version of happiness.”

The opening track ‘Brave’ is a true tale of taking risks and defying doubt. Utama takes listeners on a journey as he recounts swapping a successful job in New Zealand for the streets of Cologne to make his mark on the music industry. We feel the tension building in the eponymous piece before the song explodes into the chorus as Utama’s chains are finally broken. The deeply personal story woven effortlessly into catchy musical form is the perfect first song for the EP, introducing listeners to Utama’s world as we begin witnessing his evolution with every candid lyric.

‘Your New Home’ is simultaneously Utama’s most ambitious and moving as he pays tribute to victims of the 2019 Christchurch massacre. The pain and conviction in the Kiwi-born singer’s voice is evident as the song deals with death and loss of innocence. Listeners will note the departure from Utama’s trademark sound, as he swaps upbeat pop for a slower, gentler rhythm. We hear a different side of Utama as the gravitas in his voice breaks up softer melodies when addressing themes of hate and racism.

In today’s often dark and uncertain world, Ant Utama is a much-needed breath of fresh air to boost your spirits. In each song, he draws on personal experience to create a unique sound that is raw, authentic and relatable. Every lyric is meaningfully crafted to connect with his audience, taking them on a journey into his world, one that likely parallels the listener’s own struggles and dreams.

‘Brave’ the EP is available everywhere August 14, 2020.

© Scoop Media

