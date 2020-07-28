NYE20 - The Other Side Announces The Final Line-up

NYE20 - The Other Side are thrilled to announce the full line-up of top-tier New Zealand artists set to ring in 2021, in the beautiful Coromandel this summer. Joining headliners L.A.B and Shapeshifter over two celebratory nights, are some of the most sizzling NZ talents on offer across a multitude of genres - guaranteed to ignite a firecracker start to the New Year!

A blisteringly good selection of bands, DJ’s and MC’s will be there with you and your bestie mates, to collectively shake off all the turmoil of a chaotic year. Aural and visual delights on offer include the eclectic electronic hip hop of Chaii, the powerhouse talent that is Avantdale Bowling Club, the mind-blowingly dynamic JessB, the hard-hitting electro-experimentalism of Montell2099, hot new drum n bass duo Lee Mvtthews and classic festival favourites Concord Dawn and State of Mind. The original skool soul and funk of Sunshine Sound System, the urban hip hop poetry of Melodownz, the smooth stylings of David Dallas, first-class DJ’s Aroha, P-Money, General Lee, Sin, Dick Johnson and Chiccoreli, the renowned MC talents of the uber crowd-pleasing Tali, Silva MC, Tiki Taane and many more! Read on to see the full array of performers. Click HERE for bio briefs and images.

By announcing this completely local line-up, New Year’s Eve revellers can be assured that they will be partying with the artists they have bought tickets to see. “I’m really happy that any issues around the state of our borders opening or not, is of no consequence to the stability of our festival line-up. We are able to offer some sense of security that you will see the bands you have purchased your ticket to see”, says promoter Clayton Spence.

Limited Early-bird tickets are still available but only until 5pm Wednesday 29th July when tickets roll onto full price, so get in quick! Also from Wednesday, and in recognition for those that may need the option, you will be able to pay for your tickets via layby, by making a number of smaller payments over the next few months – just talk to the friendly ticketing team at NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE for more information.

Now is the time to plan your escape to The Other Side of this challenging year. Secrete yourself away with your friends and immerse yourself in the stunning surrounds of a lush Coromandel valley at Joe’s Farm. Lose yourself in the freedom of music, friends, nature and good times. You know you deserve it!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM: NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE

JOE’S FARM, 1064 TAIRUA ROAD, WHANGAMATA

NEW YEARS EVE - 31st DECEMBER 2020

L.A.B.

CHAII | DAVID DALLAS | MONTELL2099

AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB | MELODOWNZ

LEE MVTTHEWS | P MONEY | FLOWIDUS

SIN | DICK JOHNSON | SLY CHAOS | SHENANIGAN

OTOSAN | SOLOMON CROOK | TOM VERBERNE

30th DECEMBER 2020

SHAPESHIFTER

JESSB | AROHA & TALI | SILVA MC

CONCORD DAWN & MC TIKI | STATE OF MIND

THE JORDAN LUCK BAND | GENERAL LEE

NICE N URLICH | BLANC | HAMISH & RANGI

CHICCORELI | SCOOTA | SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM

*** NYE20 – THE OTHER SIDE IS AN R18 EVENT ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS GO TO: NYE20 - THE OTHER SIDE

© Scoop Media

