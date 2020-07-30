Over 200 Kiwi Musicians & Crew Called Up For Synthony’s Nationwide Tour

Three full Symphony Orchestras, ten vocalists, seven DJs, and one conductor. And that’s just the on-stage musicians involved in the largest-ever tour of ‘Synthony’.

Synthony is no ordinary orchestral experience. Its unique combination of electronic dance music anthems played with the full might of a symphony orchestra, plus an epic backdrop of visuals, lasers, and a state of the art sound system - it’s a magical, uplifting, hands-in-the-air dance party like no other. This celebration of dance music is more than just a show... it takes the audience on a journey. A journey back through their most memorable electronic experiences, track after track, fans are taken down memory lane and celebrate dance music that is embedded into their subconscious.

The season will kick off with a “Best of” show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday 30th October with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, special guests from across the Kiwi music spectrum. Conducted by Peter Thomas and hosted by George FM DJ General Lee, the lineup for the Auckland show features DJ sets by Greg Churchill, Dick Johnson, and Otosan, plus guest performances by P-Digsss (Shapeshifter), Jason Kerrison, Laughton Kora, Jenny B (Corona), Ria Hall, Helen Corry, Cherie Mathieson, Nate Dousand, Ella Monnery and Lewis McCallum.

The Auckland arena spectacular will be its most ambitious production yet; a “highlights” selection of crowd favourites from past shows, and is part of the lineup for Auckland’s newest festival ‘Elemental AKL’ - a series of events throughout October which celebrates the stories, culture, and cuisine of Tāmaki Makaurau, in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

And a first for Synthony, it will present its much-anticipated exclusive outdoor show, at the beautiful TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth on Saturday 23rd January 2021, presented by partners New Plymouth District Council and Venture Taranaki. This stunning venue provides the backdrop for a totally unique Synthony experience, featuring a brand-new show format that includes not one, but two incredible orchestra sets. Starting in the afternoon with never-before performed classic summer grooves and heading into the night with the club favourites that Synthony is famous for, complete with a spectacular light, laser and LED illuminating the iconic Bowl.

The outdoor spectacular will also feature singer Hollie Smith, plus a live set by Weird Together, supported by DJs Tim Phin and Grant Marshall, as well as Jason Kerrison, Laughton Kora, Jenny B (Corona), Ria Hall, Helen Corry, Cherie Mathieson, Nate Dousand, Ella Monnery and Lewis McCallum.

Hamiltonian revellers will get the chance to see the show on Saturday 12th December at Claudelands Arena, Wellingtonians on Friday 12th February at TSB Arena, wirth Orchestra Wellington, and ravers in Christchurch will have the finale show on Saturday 20th March at Horncastle Arena with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a tumultuous rollercoaster for event promoters. The Synthony tour was due to be announced just days before New Zealand went into Level 4 lockdown and the future of the tour all of a sudden became awfully uncertain. Shows across Australia, Asia, and the US were in the pipeline for 2020. Months of preparation and negotiations with artists, venues, and sponsors were all dashed, and the team behind Synthony had to rebuild the program all over again.

Synthony founder and producer, Erika Amoore says she’s incredibly excited to bring Kiwis an outstanding musical showcase based on performances of the world’s best dance music, performed solely by Kiwi musicians.

“Given the circumstances, it’s amazing to be able to pull together the 200+ local artists and crew that make these events happen. Even with our borders closed to international musicians, we have all the talent we need right here.”

Eager Kiwi dance music fans around the country will have one hand in the air, and one hand on the mouse hovering over the ‘Buy Tickets’ button as the 2020/21 tickets are released on 5th August at www.synthony.com

About Synthony

Founded in 2017 by DJ and producer, Erika Amoore and fellow Kiwi David Elmsly, Synthony sold out its first ever show at the Auckland Town Hall to a packed house and unprecedented reviews. The show’s creation brought together key New Zealand talent, with Peter Thomas, conductor and music director of the Auckland Symphony Orchestra believing in the unique concept and enlisted the services of Ryan Youens, an arranger with hundreds of professional credits to his name, including film scores for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and The Desolation of Smaug.

After sold-out events at Auckland Town Hall in 2017 and 2018, Duco Events, a major event promoter with a 16-year track-record, purchased the concept with an ambitious long-term vision to expand the event from one city to multiple venues and cities across the globe. In 2019, they took the show to Australia, and also sold out five shows across NZ later that year. Over six shows, four orchestras, and hundreds of musicians played to over 14,000 fans in 2019.

In 2020, Synthony will now stage its biggest ever NZ-wide tour, supporting the live music industry’s recovery post COVID19. Synthony will return to Australia in 2021, followed by other international markets.

2020/21 DATES & LOCATIONS:

30th October, Spark Arena, Auckland

12th December, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

23rd January, TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

12th February, TSB Arena, Wellington

20th March, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch

