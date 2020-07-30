Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Electronic Producer, Lauren Gin, Drops Her Debut EP “Supernova”

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Lauren Gin

Ever hit Auckland’s most eminent nightclubs? Well, there’s a high possibility you’ve already cut some serious shapes to her tunes.

Meet Lauren Gin. Born and raised in Auckland, the third generation Chinese-Kiwi is a creative polymath; deftly juggling her career as an electronic DJ, music producer, and full-time venture capitalist. In a male-dominated industry with established professionals ready to judge any newcomer’s bona fides, Lauren confidently takes this in her stride. Oh, and did we mention that she’s only 24 years old?

A few weeks ago, she debuted her first ever EP “Supernova” – composed of 4 songs lovingly baked during New Zealand’s lockdown period. It’s her 5th year on the DJ scene spinning music for others, but the beginning of a new chapter in terms of creating music for herself. She’s absolutely thrilled. Lauren’s tracks flit effortlessly between various genres; connecting the dots between Trap, Future Bass – the amalgam of which produces these invigorating, hard-hitting drops.

Her favourite song on the EP is “GO”, a powerful hype tune that recently premiered on George FM. Through the medium of her boundary-straddling sounds, Lauren takes real life experiences and renders them sonically through her body of work – leaving her listeners with a sensation of energy and ecstasy, but also an appetite for more.

Music aside, Lauren works in venture capital for a company called Icehouse Ventures, helping female entrepreneurs bring their ideas to the world. Lauren hears pitches from founders and meets with investors for a female-focused fund. She addresses the challenges women face when raising capital.

Lauren started off DJing at low-key venues in Auckland and Wellington. Fast-forward to only 6 months later, and she booked a slot at her first festival – Splore, in 2016. Since then, she’s played there annually, and has even squeezed in a set at Rhythm & Vines.

You might tune into Lauren Gin on the radio, dance with her behind the DJ booth, or you might even catch her donning a blazer – fresh out of an investor meeting. Get ahead of the game and earn yourself music cred by acquainting yourself with her sound now – because you’ll be hearing much more of it from here on out.


Written by Holly Basckombe

© Scoop Media

