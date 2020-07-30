INF Announce Postponement Of 2021 Netball World Youth Cup

The International Netball Federation (INF) has announced the postponement of the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The INF, in consultation with host country Fiji, considered the factors that would need to be in place for the international event to go ahead as originally planned for June next year.

Given the uncertainty regarding factors including potential quarantine requirements and restrictions on global travel, the decision was made to postpone the event.

"Netball NZ understands the challenge faced by the INF and Fiji with reaching this decision but we appreciate the early notification which will allow time for adjustment of planning timelines," said NNZ Head of High Performance Keir Hansen.

The INF will now consult with qualified nations regarding options for re-scheduling the Netball World Youth Cup, including dates towards the end of 2021 and early 2022.

The Fijian Government has re-confirmed its commitment to hosting the event.

“We look forward to hosting this event at an appropriate time when the world is a lot safer, international travel restrictions have eased," Fiji Minister for Youth and Sports, Honourable Praveen Kumar Bala said.

NZ U21 head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie leads the side with support from manager Jill Clapcott, with a 2020/21 squad to be selected following the conclusion of the rescheduled Beko Netball League season.

Campaign planning will be reviewed to adapt the programme based on the rescheduled date once confirmed.

© Scoop Media

