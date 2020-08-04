RHYTHM & ALPS 2020

The South Islands biggest New Year's festival are stoked to announce that, COCO SOLID, THE SWAN SISTERS, RUBI DU, BEAT & PATH, BASSFREAKS & BENTHAMISM

Plus a 'WĀHINE TOA LOG CABIN CLUB TAKE OVER' feat. AMANDAMANIA .

MISS B . C:SHE . DOLITTLE . MAMADAFUNK . HEYLADY . NONCHARLET

Will perform alongside

SIX60 . FAT FREDDYS DROP . SHIHAD . BENEE . THE PHOENIX FOUNDATION . QUIX . CHAOS IN THE CBD. WAX MUSTANG . REB FOUNTAIN . RACING . TRUTH . TREI . FAIRBROTHER . FERBY . K2K . THERE'S A TUESDAY

For the 10th anniversary of the festival.

Download hi-res images and media assets.



Three days - Four unique stages - 100% Aotearoa line up!

2020 sees Rhythm & Alps celebrate ten years as the premier summer festival of the South Island with a 100% local lineup.

Home-grown talent is where it's at this year and Rhythm & Alps festival couldn't be more stoked to welcome to the Cardrona Valley some of the world's highest-regarded artists right now, all proudly hailing from Aotearoa.

We really look forward to welcoming kiwis from all corners of the country to the region on their summer road trips. Pack the chilly bin full of kai, make sure you've got your jandals, togs, stubbies, whānau and friends and get your summer playlist ready for the roady. This is going to be one sweet as summer... It will be worth the drive. Chur.



RHYTHM & ALPS AOTEAROA 2020

29 - 31 December 2020

Cardrona Valley, Wanaka

Make sure you get your ticket to the three-day music festival & amazing camping experience.

Tickets on sale now



Six60 headlining the Mainstage at Rhythm & Alps

Download hi-res images and media assets.



From December 29 to 31, 2020 the breathtaking Cardrona Valley will play host to some of the biggest names in New Zealand music.

The 2020 festival will feature an exclusive NZ summer festival performance from the highest New Zealand ticket selling artist and ultimate live band SIX60.

Internationally regarded as one of the world's finest live draws FAT FREDDYS DROP return to Rhythm & Alps alongside New Zealand's best live rock band SHIHAD and the unapologetically kiwi international pop superstar BENEE.

These world-class acts will be joined by one of New Zealand's most accomplished indie-rock acts THE PHOENIX FOUNDATION, internationally renowned electronic producer QUIX and New Zealand's finest exponents of house music CHAOS IN THE CBD.

Musician, rapper, writer and artist, mentor and activist COCO SOLID makes her long awaited Rhythm & Alps debut and Kiwi rap scenes next big thing WAX MUSTANG will perform at this years summer festival.

A very special 'WĀHINE TOA LOG CABIN CLUB TAKE OVER' presenting AMANDAMANIA, CEE SHE, DOOLITTLE, MAMA DA FUNK, MEL HEY LADY & MISS B is a new and exciting development for the festival, not to be missed!

2020's breakthrough songwriter REB FOUNTAIN will be delivering her standout much-loved album with the full band and premiere rock n roll band RACING will make a very welcome festival appearance.

BEAT & PATH and BASSFREAKS are set to showcase the finest talent and musical whiz kids. Party-rocking DJs TRUTH and international leader in the drum and bass scene TREI join the line up.

The Queen of New Zealand's roots and dancehall scene RUBI DU and folk-pop singers THE SWAN SISTERS are two welcome additions to the 2020 festival.

Get ready to get down with drum and bass artist FAIRBROTHER, the finest producer of trap and sad girl music FERBY, the multi-talented artist and techno DJ K2K, the indie-pop-dream-folk of THERE'S A TUESDAY and the bass heavy beats from BENTHAMISM.

“We’ve carefully hand-picked these acts from around Aotearoa to highlight the diverse talent that New Zealand has to offer," Rhythm & Alps festival director Alex Turnbull says. “This is a one-off quintessential Kiwi all-star festival".

The festival, which welcomes 10,000 partygoers and more than 5,000 campers to the stunning Wanaka area, is immeasurably proud of its decade-long reign as the ultimate New Years party.

Turnbull says. “We are elated to be celebrating our tenth year anniversary with possibly our best line up yet, immaculate stage production set in a stunning and relaxed atmosphere. This year, we’re more proud than ever to be able to deliver a world-class festival in Wanaka’s spectacular Cardrona Valley.”

From when the gates open on Tuesday, December 29th until the last act finishes Thursday, 31st December 2020, the stunning site of Rhythm & Alps will be filled with thousands of happy people for the hottest kiwi summer indulgence in Aotearoa music, food and celebration.

© Scoop Media

