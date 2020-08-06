Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Young Ensembles Heat Up The Wintergarden In The Heart Of The Civic

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Live

Auckland Live is excited to present Duos, Trios & Quartets, a season of live classical and jazz ensembles from Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s Young Achievers programme.

On Tuesday evenings and Sunday afternoons, The Civic’s Wintergarden will come alive with inspirational music from these brilliant young artists. They will be playing a variety of music from classical favourites through to R&B and hip-hop influenced beats.

Come and soak up the atmosphere of this iconic space, with cabaret-style seating where you can relax with a drink and enjoy the great music.

With tickets from just $10* and happy hour prices at the bar pre-concert, winter just got warmer.

Four performances only – don’t miss out!

Duos, Trios & Quartets
Performances: Sun 16 Aug, Tue 18 Aug, Sun 23 Aug, Tue 25 Aug
Wintergarden, The Civic
Adults $15* | Students $10*
*booking fees apply

Tickets on sale Fri 7 August, 9am

More info: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/duos-trios-and-quartets

