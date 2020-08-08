Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Special Screening Of This Town At Toitoi

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 5:13 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

On August 22, Toitoi will host a special screening of This Town, a new film written, directed and starring Hawke's Bay's David White. This screening is brought to you by the Eastern Screen Alliance.

THIS TOWN

A comedy film, shot in Central Hawke’s Bay about love, murder and finding the one.

Written, directed and starring, Hawke’s Bay’s own, David White will be screening in the Opera House at Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings on Saturday, August 22, from 8.15pm.

Come along to the beautifully restored Opera House at Toitoi from 7.30pm to grab a drink. At 8pm, Eastern Screen Alliance Manager, Patrick Sherratt will explain what is happening in the screen industry, then hear from David White, the creator, about the making of ‘This Town’.

From 8.15pm, you can sit back and relax as the film entertains us for 91 minutes while we have fun spotting the familiar locations around our beautiful region!

This special screening is organised by Eastern Screen Alliance, the regional film office working to promote Hawke’s Bay to the world as a film-friendly destination.

ONE NIGHT ONLY

Saturday, August 22, 8pm

BOOK TICKETS NOW

