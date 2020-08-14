Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Cancels Two Auckland Concerts Due To Covid-19 Restrictions

Friday, 14 August 2020, 7:19 pm
Press Release: NZSO

With Covid-19 alert levels in place across the country until at least 26 August, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has cancelled two Auckland concerts.

The cancelled concerts are Shed Series Cadence on 4 September and Podium Series Passion on 5 September.

Based on the likelihood that the rest of the country will return to Level 1 from 27 August, the NZSO’s Shed Series Cadence concert in Wellington and the Podium Series Passion concert tour to Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch will still go ahead.

Purchasers of tickets to Cadence or Passion in Auckland from a ticketing agency will be contacted by the agency to confirm their refund process. NZSO Subscribers will be contacted by the Orchestra next week.

All other NZSO concerts for the remainder of the year are still scheduled to go ahead, including Inspiration from 18 September.

The NZSO will also continue to stream free performances to the nation via live.nzso.co.nz. This includes a streaming at 7.30pm on 14 August of the Orchestra’s 2017 performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Other performances will premiere online in the coming weeks.

The website live.nzso.co.nz has an On Demand selection of more than 50 performances and other video content by the NZSO, much of it produced in the past few months. These include the recent live-streamed concerts Spirit, Goldberg Variations and Ngū Kīoro… Harikoa Ake – celebrating togetherness, the Bach series Sei Solo, Ryman Healthcare Presents Discovering Beethoven, the Shed Series concerts Heritage, Voice and Speed, and Play Our Part, featuring NZSO players and international guests performing in their homes.

For families the NZSO has produced two new series. The four-part Storytime features New Zealand children’s books read by well-known New Zealanders to new music played by the NZSO. The 10-part Music Room is a selection of educational videos on music.

