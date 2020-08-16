New Film From A Director With Right Eye That Was Going Blind | The Black Box Films Releases Teaser

The Black Box Films has released the first teaser for their new short film ‘Lost Goodbye’. Inspired by the popular Korean documentary ‘Meeting You Again’, the short film tells the story of a mother who reunites with her daughter, who had a confidential euthanasia, through a VR simulation.

Director James Yang collaborated with Stefan Coetzee, the cinematographer of ‘Love is Real!’, which was nominated for the Best Short Film Award at New Zealand International Film Festival in June, to take on the controversial topic, hoping to release it a month before the euthanasia referendum.

James says there were two medical incidents with unknown causes which motivated him to shoot the film. In 2018, James was admitted to hospital for a total of four weeks with diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. In March 2019, James returned to hospital and had an eye surgery to restore the third of the vision in his right eye which was lost to retina detachment.

“When your body is sick, your mind becomes vulnerable to bad thoughts and emotions,” James said. “Physical conditions might not get better, but I think adequate medical and social support can alleviate the mental conditions. And if you look at surveys from overseas, only a small portion of people go through assisted suicide because of pain. If it’s not pain, I think it’s even harder to differentiate suidcide and assisted suicide except for the fact that people who qualify for assisted suicide will die naturally sooner.”

Sia Trokenheim, who was awarded Best Actress Award at 2014 Rialto Channel NZ Film Awards, and Madeleine McCarthy, who played Elke Lampton in the TV1 drama ‘The Bad Seed’, have paired up to portray the emotional reunion of Rachel and her late daughter.

‘Lost Goodbye’ will be available on The Black Box’s social media channels from 22nd of August for a limited time.

https://www.facebook.com/theblackboxfilmsnz

© Scoop Media

