AUDIENCE SONG Helps Emerging Songwriters Connect With Their Audience And Tell Uplifting Stories

Eight songwriters from around Aotearoa are taking part in a new collaborative online creative project turning our countries personal stories into songs.

Song Conversations Co-Founder, Kiri Eriwata, says AUDIENCE SONG supports newly established songwriters to connect and grow their audience despite the uncertainty communities across the country are facing.

“Due to COVID restrictions, the live music scene has had to rapidly adapt, with more musicians connecting online with their audience. This is an online project designed to nurture each songwriter’s individual journey through online collaboration, peer support and professional marketing assistance,” she says.

Each songwriter brings different interests and life experiences, ensuring a range of audiences and communities can connect with them and have their stories told.

The eight songwriters include:

Grace Duncan, Alt-folk songwriter based in Paraparaumu/Kapiti

Isla, Indie songwriter based in Tamaki Makaurau

Callum Lee, Eclectic nostalgic songwriter based in Tamaki Makaurau

Eli Moore, Indie jazz songwriter based in Kaitaia

Odds & Ends, Upbeat indie pop rock band based in Tamaki Makaurau

Steve Tofa, Blues songwriter based in Kirikiriroa

Em Joy, Folk songwriter based in Otautahi

Brayden & Leea, versatile duo bridging styles from pop rock to Musical Theatre based in Tamaki Makaurau)

“By the end of this project, each songwriter will have grown their online audience and gained a sense of belonging within a supportive songwriting collective,” Eriwata says.

People are now invited to submit their stories via www.songconversations.com/audience-song

Eight stories will be selected and the songwriters will then have three weeks to write and record their

song before a web-showcase on Wednesday 30 September. For more information visit www.songconversations.com

