Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

AUDIENCE SONG Helps Emerging Songwriters Connect With Their Audience And Tell Uplifting Stories

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: Audience Song

Eight songwriters from around Aotearoa are taking part in a new collaborative online creative project turning our countries personal stories into songs.

Song Conversations Co-Founder, Kiri Eriwata, says AUDIENCE SONG supports newly established songwriters to connect and grow their audience despite the uncertainty communities across the country are facing.

“Due to COVID restrictions, the live music scene has had to rapidly adapt, with more musicians connecting online with their audience. This is an online project designed to nurture each songwriter’s individual journey through online collaboration, peer support and professional marketing assistance,” she says.

Each songwriter brings different interests and life experiences, ensuring a range of audiences and communities can connect with them and have their stories told.

The eight songwriters include:
Grace Duncan, Alt-folk songwriter based in Paraparaumu/Kapiti
Isla, Indie songwriter based in Tamaki Makaurau
Callum Lee, Eclectic nostalgic songwriter based in Tamaki Makaurau
Eli Moore, Indie jazz songwriter based in Kaitaia
Odds & Ends, Upbeat indie pop rock band based in Tamaki Makaurau
Steve Tofa, Blues songwriter based in Kirikiriroa
Em Joy, Folk songwriter based in Otautahi
Brayden & Leea, versatile duo bridging styles from pop rock to Musical Theatre based in Tamaki Makaurau)

“By the end of this project, each songwriter will have grown their online audience and gained a sense of belonging within a supportive songwriting collective,” Eriwata says.

People are now invited to submit their stories via www.songconversations.com/audience-song
Eight stories will be selected and the songwriters will then have three weeks to write and record their

song before a web-showcase on Wednesday 30 September. For more information visit www.songconversations.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Audience Song on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 