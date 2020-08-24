Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ecology In Fifths | Opens Thursday, Limited Capacity!

Monday, 24 August 2020, 6:12 pm
Press Release: The Playground NZ

Ecology in Fifths, the stunning new dance production from The Playground NZ, opens this week.

Tickets are extremely limited due to Level 2 restrictions. We recommend booking ahead to avoid disappointment!

Tickets can be purchased HERE

Ecology in Fifths 
27 - 29 August | 7:00 pm
Te Whaea Dance + Drama School
________________________________
After some scheduling changes following the last two weeks, our opening night has been postponed to Thursday 27th August.

Performance design by director Sam Trubridge and choreography by Sean MacDonald combine to present a powerful, poignant lament for the lost ecologies and history of Aotearoa NZ. An immersive soundscape by NZ composer Bevan Smith transports the audience through the evolution of the story: a transformation occurs, as Pakeha principles of ecology are interwoven with Māori myth and legend. Find out more at our website.

