Over $1.4 Million Of Sport NZ’s New Community Fund Available In Greater Wellington Region

Applications are now open for Sport NZ’s fund – Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa – for community-based programmes and projects targeting children and young people at most risk of missing out or being less active. $1,425,425 of the fund will be available in the greater Wellington region over the next twelve months, to be managed and distributed by Sport Wellington on Sport NZ’s behalf.

Tū Manawa replaces and improves on Sport NZ’s Kiwisport Regional Partnership Fund and now has double the funding available - $68 million over four years, of which half is from the $265 million Sport Recovery Package. Where Kiwisport only focused on organised sport, Tū Manawa will also fund play and active recreation. It also has a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

“We really want Tū Manawa to make a difference for those missing out, and that means ensuring this funding is supporting programmes and projects operating in local communities, based on the needs of those communities,” says Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin.

“In the first year we have placed special emphasis on those tamariki and rangatahi whose physical activity levels have been impacted most by COVID-19, which we know from our research are girls and young women, disabled people, those in higher deprivation communities and a slightly higher age bracket of young women aged 19 to 24.”

To ensure the funding reaches these groups, Sport NZ is partnering with the county’s network of 14 Regional Sports Trusts to manage and distribute Tū Manawa and has allocated funding to them based on both population and deprivation modelling. The priority groups and funding modelling will be reviewed before 30 June 2021 to help inform the second year of investment.

Sport Wellington’s CEO Phil Gibbons says having over $1.4million available in the greater Wellington region over the next 12 months is a great opportunity to support those most impacted by COVID-19 by providing opportunities for them to enjoy the benefits of being physically active.

“Most community organisations, not just those in sport and recreation, are operating in an increasingly competitive funding environment because the funding options are not increasing, in fact they are shrinking,” Gibbons said.

“This funding will go a long way in supporting organisations getting children and young people physically active.”

Tū Manawa is available for both new and existing programmes and projects, and funding will be provided for up to 12 months.

Applications for Tū Manawa are now open at www.sportwellington.org.nz.

