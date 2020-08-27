New Chair For Drug Free Sport New Zealand

Timothy Castle has been appointed as the new chair of Drug Free Sport New Zealand, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today. A member of the board for five years, Timothy Castle is an experienced barrister specialising in international sports advocacy and arbitration, alternative dispute resolution and mediation. His appointment is until July next year.

Timothy Castle was the first New Zealander appointed as a Judge of the Court of Arbitration in Sport, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. He is a former board member and First Vice President/chair of the New Zealand Olympic Committee. He has been chair or member of several event disputes tribunals, including for eight years an inaugural member of the New Zealand Sports Tribunal, and currently chair of the Pacific Games Tribunal. His legal practice includes complex civil and criminal litigation, sports law and Māori and indigenous peoples' rights.

Former chair Justice Warwick Gendall, who has stepped down after serving eight years, led the board during a challenging time when the sporting world dealt with significant drug cheating and doping issues.

Board members Sarah Ulmer and Keven Mealamu have been reappointed for terms of one and two years respectively. As former sportspeople with continuing interests in sport, they bring important perspectives to the board’s work.

The New Zealand Sports Drug Agency Act 1994 originally established the body now known as Drug Free Sport New Zealand. Its principal purpose, under the Sports Anti-Doping Act 2006, is to implement and apply the World Anti-Doping Code in New Zealand. Drug Free Sport New Zealand’s strategic objectives aim to protect and promote a culture of clean, drug-free sport, by helping athletes understand the importance of clean sport and educating them about their rights and responsibilities; as well as carrying out a comprehensive testing programme.

