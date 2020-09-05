We Are Racing | Hampton Downs 19th September

Much work has been done behind the scenes with MSNZ and the NZ Govt to ensure we can still run the 1st round of the North Island Endurance series meeting at covid level 2.

We have a fantastic line up of quality car with better numbers than last year. With entries coming in every day we expect to have the best numbers possible for both the 1 & 3 hour events. Any information in yellow will need action, either membership, change of a race number for example. Please action before you arrive at Hampton Downs.

We are basically out of garages and Speedworks are in the process of allocating these. If you wish to be garaged with anyone in particular or have any specific requirements email Geoff now.

Remember, if you haven’t yet paid, your garage could be at risk of going to someone else. All entry fees need to be in by Monday 7th September.

TV

We have partnered with Speedwork’s to enhance a 1 hour post produced program on TV3 as well as the live streaming on the day. To enhance the event and give more budget to the TV we have added 2 classes to the event. We are pleased to announce that V8 Utes and 86 wil be running with us

The net effect is minimal given the upside of the added TV. Have a look at the attached schedule to see how we have done it. With very little schedule change to what we usually do, a 30 mins reduction on testing Friday is all we loose. Click here for your schedule

Running at Alert level 2

We have a significant plan, approved by Ministry of Health which we will be sharing shortly, but know there will be some restrictions and changes

Next week we will send an online link to register all teams members details. This is mandatory under the new covid regs we have to run under. If you’re not registered you can’t come into the venue so ensure you do the registration for all your team members

Some other examples of these restrictions are

We will create separate areas and each team will be allocated colored tags to ID which area they are in. Each area will have their own toilets and there will be no mixing of people from different areas.

On arrival you must go directly to your allocated area/garage and stay in this cluster!

Unfortunately there won’t be our usual Friday social function.

Drivers briefing will be written and sent to you so please take the time to read it. There are many changes this year in both the running of the meeting and the regulations. Please read the articles before you arrive at the meeting.

If you don’t have your entry in by now you should. Click here to enter.

To race in the series you also need to be a member of NIERDC. Please complete membership information and ensure you are a current member before the Hampton Downs round. See below for Club information

Club Information

Are you a member?

Remember to get your chocolate fish, an awesome trophy and be able to enter the championship round held in 2020 by SIERDC, you need to become a NIERDC club member; Click here for membership form

Race Day information

To stay up to date on Race day please ensure your team has downloaded the Team App. This will give your Supplementary regulations, times and results

Download "how to" here

Get Your Stories into me now.

Thank you to everyone who has sent bullet points and photos in about their team and car. Luke has been putting together some great stories and we hope you have seen, liked and shared these posted from Facebook, or seen them on the website. So enjoy the read and remember to give yourself and your team their 5-mins of fame by emailing me your information.

Any questions please email Karen who can direct to the correct person.

Documentation

Series Articles:

Our thanks to Nick Chester for doing a complete revamp of our articles and providing pictures to clarify process. Its been a big job and we wish to thank him for his efforts. There have been some substantial changes so we suggest you download and read carefully. Areas that have had change are:

Drivers Lights

Pit stops - Click here for images of one way the pit stops are managed.

We worked hard to ensure we have regulations that work for everyone and reduce costs.

Click here for your Series Articles.

Dates for 2020

ROUND ONE

Hampton Downs - 18th - 19th September 2020

Click here to enter

ROUND TWO

Pukekohe - 23rd - 24th October 2020

Click here to enter

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HELD BY SIERDC

Highlands Park - 6-7th November 2020

