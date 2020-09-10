Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

APO Pivots With Top Local Talent On Offer For Upcoming New Zealand Herald Premier Series Performance

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 11:40 am
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has announced artist and repertoire changes to its upcoming performance on Thursday 24 September at Auckland Town Hall.

The performance is part of The New Zealand Herald Premier Series and will see the APO’s own concertmaster Andrew Beer directing the orchestra in place of the previously advertised conductor, Johannes Fritzsch.

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.23 remains on the programme and New Zealand concert pianist Stephen De Pledge will replace the original guest artist, Haochen Zhang.

The programme itself has also been adapted thanks to COVID-19 related travel restrictions. A new concert title reflects these changes to the repertoire which now features a selection of works by and inspired by Mozart. The revised programme is as follows:

The New Zealand Herald Premier Series: Messages to Mozart

Ibert Hommage à Mozart NEW

Mozart Piano Concerto No.23 featuring soloist Stephen De Pledge
Valentin Silvestrov The Messenger - 1996 NEW

Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings NEW

The APO continues to monitor New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and how it relates to mass gatherings.

If level 2 restrictions continue in Auckland the Orchestra will unfortunately not be able to welcome audiences into the Town Hall.

However, if level 2 restrictions remain, the show will go on!

This premier series performance proceeding as a Livestream broadcast through the orchestra’s website and Facebook page, and across its other broadcast partners.

Since the first lockdown in March, the Auckland Philharmonia have stood out as leaders within New Zealand's performing arts sector through their sharing of extensive digital content when live performances were no longer possible. These initiatives have succeeded in drawing almost 4million views and the support of music lovers from across 19 countries.

Any further announcements regarding this concert will be made through the Orchestra’s website and social media channels and all ticket holders will be contacted directly.

