Downer’s Second Year Of Commitment To New Zealand Masters Games, Whanganui

Downer has committed, once again, to being the naming rights sponsor for New Zealand’s largest multi-sport event, the New Zealand Masters Games, Whanganui, 5-14 February 2021.

Downer is a perfect fit for the New Zealand Masters Games. Both share a vision for connecting people and celebrate diversity. The New Zealand Masters Games brings people together from around the country to celebrate competition and make lifelong friends through the shared love of sport. Over 50 sports are on offer, with competitors ranging from 20 years of age to triple digits.

Steve Killeen, Downer’s New Zealand CEO said the sponsorship reflected the ongoing success of the games and the commitment to promoting health and wellbeing across New Zealand. “The Downer New Zealand Masters Games offers a unique and inclusive sporting competition that celebrates high performance, participation and invests in the mental and physical wellbeing of our people.”

“Downer has been an active part of the Whanganui community for a long time which is why we are excited to help promote the region and work closely with the Trust to showcase the positive impact sport can have. I will certainly be participating and encouraging our people to pull together a few teams too. I’ll hope to see you out there!”

Leighton Toy, Chair of the Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust, says, “Having Downer as the naming rights sponsor is like getting that home run. Downer are a perfect fit for the Games because we share the same vision, delivering an opportunity for people to compete, connect and celebrate. From the 86-year-old Cantabrian who plays table tennis, to the 20-year-old gymnast from Stratford, we are all part of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games family. Downer, as the naming right sponsor, completely get the Games philosophy.”

The inaugural New Zealand Masters Games was held in Whanganui in 1989. Whanganui has a proud sporting history across multiple disciplines producing more Olympians, per head of population, than any other city in New Zealand. The Whanganui region is proud of its varied and many sporting venues, making Whanganui the perfect location for a multi-sports event.

