Top Industry Experts Join Forces With Toi Whakaari For Workshop Series

Some of Aotearoa’s top industry experts will be bringing their skills to a series of summer workshops at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School.

Whether you are at the start of your career or have a part-time passion these workshops provide an opportunity to hone your skills in your chosen field.

Toi Whakaari has offered full-time training the best performers, designers, and stage and screen craftspeople in Aotearoa for 50 years. This is the first time the prestigious tertiary institution has offered a public workshop series for craftspeople to explore their creative paths or hone their skills.

The Summer Series of Workshops sees seven with high calibre industry professionals pack their tips, tricks and expertise into workshops that run from 2 – 6 days from 11-27 January 2021.

Whether aspiring practitioners have a desire to learn fantasy and character makeup with Warren Dion Smith (Lord of the Rings, King Kong, Avatar 2), writing for stage and screen with Duncan Sarkies (Scarfies, Flight of the Conchords) or sculpture with Johnny Fraser-Allen (Tintin, Chronicles of Narnia), this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Creator of the series, Rebecca Scelly, says “the idea that participants can partake in the spontaneous fun of Devising Theatre, the magic behind Stage & Screen Combat, developing Screen Acting practice, learning the art behind Fantasy & Adventure Character Makeup Artistry effects, creating brave Writing for Stage & Screen, going miniature with Marquette Sculpting and joining the film crew for Web Series Creation was just a brilliant way to bring an innovative series to Toi Whakaari.”

Toi Whakaari is offering early bird rates until 30 November for those looking to up-skill, learn more or just give it a go – no previous experience is necessary.

The 2021 Summer Workshop Series are:

Web Series Creation

Acclaimed NZ film, television and commercial director, Dean Hewison (Wellington Paranormal, How to Meet Girls from a Distance and 48 Hour National Award Winner Sleeping Plot), presents Web Series Creation where you will join the film crew to create your script and shoot a web series learning all aspects of the film creation process.

11-15 January (5 days), 2021

Devising Theatre

Freelance director, actor and teacher of drama for over 25 years, Kerryn Palmer, dives into Devising Theatre where you will explore different methods of developing your theatre persona. Including form, content and purpose you will be guided to develop your own devising process and harness your creative ideas into a finished product.

12-14 January + 18-20 January (6 days), 2021

Stage & Screen Combat

Internationally renowned, certified Stage Combat teacher, Simon Manns, will share his immense knowledge, where you will explore the fantasy and illusion of stage and screen combat. Through the two most basic weapon classes in this artform, unarmed and broadsword, you will become a much safer and skilled stunt practitioner.

15-16 January (2 days), 2021

Fantasy & Adventure Character Makeup Artistry

Stage and screen makeup industry expert, Warren Dion Smith, presents Fantasy & Adventure Character Makeup Artistry, a hands-on practical workshop to develop your interest in prosthetics, makeup and hair for stage and screen. Warren has worked on special effects and in the makeup/art department on some major films including The Lord of the Rings, King Kong and Avatar 2.

18-20 January (3 days), 2021

Writing For Stage & Screen

Stage and screen writer, playwright, novelist, performer and short story writer, well-known for Scarfies and his work with Flight of the Conchords, Duncan Sarkies can develop your Writing for Stage & Screen. This workshop will have you writing scene after scene to develop your skills as well as participating in practical exercises, all culminating in amazing performances. You will leave bursting with ideas and inspiration.

20-22 January (3 days), 2021

Sculpting A Creature Marquette

Join the incredible Senior Conceptual Designer and Sculpture from Weta Workshops whose skills can be seen in major films including Tintin, Chronicles of Narnia and The Hobbit, Johnny Fraser-Allen, in Sculpting A Creature Marquette you will take your creature creation from page to marquette while learning the basics of sketching, sculpture and more.

25-27 January (3 days), 2021

Foundations of Screen Acting

Vaughan Slinn is a Senior Acting Tutor and responsible for overseeing the screen programme at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School. His main areas of teaching are across Screen & Creative Practice and over two days he will take you through a variety of acting methodologies to deepen your screen practice. Recommenced for beginners, or those wanting to refresh their connection to essential acting fundamentals.

26-27 January (2 days), 2021

Places are strictly limited and these workshops are already filling up fast. Make sure you don’t miss out, register now and don’t be disappointed.

